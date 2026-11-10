‘Farmers work only three months a year’: BJP MP Janardan Mishra sparks row in MP

BHOPAL: Controversial remarks about farmers by third-time BJP MP Janardan Mishra at a Govardhan Puja event have triggered a political row in Madhya Pradesh.
A farmers’ group has demanded that an FIR be registered against the ruling party’s lawmaker after a video of his remarks went viral on social media.
On Monday, while addressing a Govardhan Puja event in Mauganj district, Mishra said farmers “work hard for only three months in a year, while for the remaining nine months they play cards and spend their time on things like Rajshree (gutka), bottle (liquor) and chaungi.”
The 36-second video of his remarks went viral on social media, triggering resentment among farmers in Rewa and Mauganj districts, both of which fall under Mishra’s Rewa Lok Sabha constituency.
Following the BJP MP’s remarks, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Rewa district superintendent of police, demanding that an FIR be registered against him. The farmers’ outfit has also announced that it will approach the President and the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking the cancellation of Mishra’s Lok Sabha membership.
“We are also demanding that the BJP get its third-time MP’s mental condition examined over such an irresponsible and controversial statement about the annadata (foodgrain givers),” farmer leader Shiv Singh said on Tuesday.
This is not the first time the 70-year-old MP has courted controversy with his remarks.
In August, while addressing an event marking the inauguration of new flight services at Rewa airport, Mishra had targeted those opposing and protesting against ethanol-blended petrol.
“Those protesting against ethanol-blended petrol are saying that they only want pure petrol. When there is no pure petrol in the country, where will it come from? Will it come from their father’s house?” Mishra had said.
Defending ethanol-blended fuel, the veteran lawmaker cited Brazil’s example.
“Brazil produces the most ethanol in the world. Cars there run on 100 per cent ethanol, yet there are no problems with the vehicles in that South American nation. Even automobile experts and car mechanics strongly believe that ethanol does not harm car engines, yet it is being opposed unnecessarily,” he had said.
Mishra had also argued that India produces only 20 per cent of the crude oil it consumes, while the remaining 80 per cent is imported. “Due to global war situations, ships now have to travel an additional 18,000 km for oil supplies. In such a situation, when PM Modi talks about mixing 20 per cent ethanol in petrol, some people start protesting,” he had said.