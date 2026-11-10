‘Farmers work only three months a year’: BJP MP Janardan Mishra sparks row in MP

BHOPAL: Controversial remarks about farmers by third-time BJP MP Janardan Mishra at a Govardhan Puja event have triggered a political row in Madhya Pradesh.

A farmers’ group has demanded that an FIR be registered against the ruling party’s lawmaker after a video of his remarks went viral on social media.

On Monday, while addressing a Govardhan Puja event in Mauganj district, Mishra said farmers “work hard for only three months in a year, while for the remaining nine months they play cards and spend their time on things like Rajshree (gutka), bottle (liquor) and chaungi.”

The 36-second video of his remarks went viral on social media, triggering resentment among farmers in Rewa and Mauganj districts, both of which fall under Mishra’s Rewa Lok Sabha constituency.

Following the BJP MP’s remarks, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Rewa district superintendent of police, demanding that an FIR be registered against him. The farmers’ outfit has also announced that it will approach the President and the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking the cancellation of Mishra’s Lok Sabha membership.

“We are also demanding that the BJP get its third-time MP’s mental condition examined over such an irresponsible and controversial statement about the annadata (foodgrain givers),” farmer leader Shiv Singh said on Tuesday.