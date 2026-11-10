Madhya Pradesh HC gets bomb threat over Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert; security tightened

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has received an email threatening a bomb attack at singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Indore on November 15.

Police said the IP address of the sender appeared to be linked to a foreign network. They are trying to trace its actual location and identify the sender.

The email threatened that the stage where the singer would perform would be blown up, prompting police to step up security.

Security has also been tightened around the High Court and the residences of judges. Gwalior police chief Sutkeerti Somvanshi confirmed that the threatening email had been received.

There has been a series of such bomb threats ever since the singer began his tour of India. On November 2, three private schools and the Indore mayor's had received emails threatening bomb blasts in connection with Dosanjh's planned concert. The emails were likely hoaxes, initial investigation said, though the police are taking every threat seriously.

The Punjabi singer has been a frequent target of threats by pro-Khalistani groups abroad. During a concert in Canada's Calgary in May, he had briefly stopped his performance to confront individuals waving pro-Khalistani flags in the audience, telling them to stop and leave the venue.

(With inputs from PTI)