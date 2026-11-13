Niranjani Akhara expels Ujjain-based religious preacher Indradev Maharaj after sexual harassment FIR in Mumbai

BHOPAL: Ujjain-based religious preacher and Mahamandaleshwar Indradev Maharaj has been expelled by the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani following the registration of a sexual harassment FIR against him by a woman devotee in Mumbai.

The action also bars him from participating in gatherings of Hindu seers across the country, Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary of the Haridwar-headquartered Akhara and president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), told TNIE.

The Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani is among the seven Shaivite Sanyasi Akharas and is one of the 13 major Akharas recognised by the ABAP, the apex body representing the country's major Hindu monastic orders.

"The decision has been necessitated by the sexual harassment complaint and the subsequent FIR registered by the woman in Mumbai. We had already been cautioning the concerned seer, particularly over the intemperate language he was allegedly using during public discourses and religious sermons for years. However, he failed to mend his ways. The latest development left us with no option but to expel him," Puri said.

The expulsion comes amid a police investigation into serious allegations made by a woman devotee, who has accused the seer of making obscene remarks during phone and video conversations, sexually harassing her and forcing her into a sexual relationship at his ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. These allegations are part of the complaint and have not yet been established in court.

Indradev Maharaj, who is currently constructing a new ashram and gaushala on Bhukhi Mata Mandir Road near Narsingh Ghat in Ujjain, also has ashrams in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. He was anointed Mahamandaleshwar during the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha in 2015.