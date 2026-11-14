Nakul Nath gets supporters’ backing as MP Congress leadership debate gathers steam

BHOPAL: A Deepawali gathering organised at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s Bhopal residence turned into a show of strength for his son and former Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath on Saturday.

“Hamara CM kaisa ho, Nakul Bhaiya jaisa ho, bhaiya mein bhaiya Nakul Bhaiya” (Who should our Chief Minister be? Someone like Nakul Bhaiya; among all brothers, Nakul Bhaiya stands out), shouted large crowds of Congress workers who had gathered from across the state, particularly supporters of current and former MLAs from the Mahakoshal, Gwalior-Chambal and Malwa regions.

Prahlad Pawar, a 72-year-old Congress worker from the Hatod area of Indore district’s Depalpur constituency, stood firm with the Congress flag in his frail hands. “I have been working for the Congress for over four decades and have mobilised crowds for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But when it comes to Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath is our undisputed leader. Now, his son Nakul Nath is our first choice as the future Congress face in the state.”

A few steps away stood 23-year-old commerce graduate Niraj Pal from Morena district in northern Madhya Pradesh. “We have come with our MLA from the Morena seat, Dinesh Gurjar, to celebrate our leader Kamal Nath Ji’s birthday and support our young leader, Nakul Nath Bhaiya.”

A short distance away, at the sprawling Civil Lines bungalow, stood 55-year-old Shiv Malviya, a Congress worker from Nath’s family stronghold of Chhindwara. “We don’t know any other leader except Kamal Nath. Our future is Nakul Nath. We will work for his victory in the 2028 Assembly elections from the Chhindwara seat and then ensure that he becomes the Congress face in the state.”