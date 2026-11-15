Madhya Pradesh police hunt two youths accused of abducting, gang-raping 13-year-old girl

BHOPAL: Police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district are searching for two youths, identified as Imran and Aryan, who have been accused of abducting and gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in the Bahodapur area on Saturday afternoon.

A case was registered against the two accused on Saturday night under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to kidnapping, assault and gang rape, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Both accused are absconding, police said.

According to the complaint, the Class 8 student was returning home from coaching at around 1.45 pm on November 14 when the two youths allegedly forced her onto a scooter and took her to an empty basement near a dargah.

The accused allegedly raped her one after the other and assaulted her when she resisted and raised an alarm. They also threatened to defame her if she disclosed the incident.

The two reportedly fled after learning that the girl's mother was on her way to the spot, leaving her on the road.

By late evening, her mother, who had gone looking for her, found her crying. The girl narrated the incident, following which her mother and uncle took her to Bahodapur police station and lodged a written complaint.

Police arranged for the girl to undergo a medical examination.

Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Singh Parihar said both accused were absconding and efforts were underway to trace them.