'No Adivasis in the country': BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya’s remark at Tribal Pride Day event stirs row

Bhopal: While Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government continues to celebrate the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) at various tribal dominated areas across Madhya Pradesh – a second -time BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya, has caused a flutter with off-the-cuff-remark, “There are no Adivasis in the country.”

Shakya, the septuagenarian scheduled caste MLA from Guna-SC seat of northern MP’s Guna district, with his remark made at a Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas program in Guna city on Sunday, has reignited the prolonged Adivasi Vs Vanvasi debate between the Congress and BJP.

Coming from a strong RSS background, Shakya said, “There is no Adivasi in this country. The society is divided into four categories on the basis of where people originate from or reside. All those who reside in the hilly areas are Girivasis, those who live in the jungles are Adivasis, those residing in villages are Gramvasis and residents of urban areas are Nagarvasis.”

“It’s on the basis of dwelling places only that the society has been categorized in our country. If someone says he or she is an Adivasi then what are we, have we come from outside,” Shakya added.

“Earlier neither anyone was an Adivasi nor from scheduled caste or scheduled tribe. It’s for dividing and ruling that that the country and society has been divided into various categories, even like Agade (forward) and Picchade (backward),” Shakya said while addressing the district-level Jan Jatiya Diwas event in Guna.

Reacting to Shakya’s statements, the leader of opposition and Congress leader Umang Singhar (who hails from the Bhil tribe), questioned the BJP's celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, saying that while the ruling party publicly spoke about respecting tribal communities, its own legislator was questioning their identity.

“Shakya's remarks have "exposed" the BJP's attitude towards the tribal community. On one hand, the BJP pretends to celebrate Tribal Pride Day and indulges in hollow politics in the name of the tribal community. On the other hand, its MLA Pannalal Shakya, by claiming that there are no tribals in the country, is outright denying the very identity of the tribal community," he said.

“The tribal community is not a "prop" for the BJP's political posturing but a community that stands firmly for its rights, dignity and identity. The state government needs to clarify when it would take strict action against the MLA for questioning the existence and identity of the tribal community,” Singhar said.

This isn’t the first time that the second-term BJP MLA from Guna seat has made a remark that has caused embarrassment to his party.

In 2017, he questioned cricketer Virat Kohli’s patriotism after Kohli married Anushka Sharma in Italy. In March 2018, he urged girls at a government college event in Guna not to have boyfriends, calling it a western culture. He said atrocities against girls would stop if they did.

In September 2025, the elderly lawmaker warned that India could face “civil war” and a Bangladesh-like situation. He called for compulsory military training for all youth aged 18 to 30.

In August this year, he ignited a major political row, by saying at the Balram Krishi Mahotsav in Guna, that in the Ramayana and Mahabharata no woman died and only men did. He also quoted an advisor telling Ravana that Sita was “maut ka samaan” (an object of death).