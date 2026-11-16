Transporter from MP's Indore receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat in name of Rohit Godara gang

BHOPAL: A prominent transporter in Indore has received an extortion threat demanding Rs 10 crore from a caller claiming to be a member of the Rohit Godara gang. The Crime Branch has registered a case and formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the threat, police said on Monday.

The transporter, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of the Lasudiya area, reported receiving WhatsApp calls from international numbers and voice messages from a caller identifying himself as Sagar Singh Shekhawat, an alleged member of the gang.

Confirming the development, Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told the TNIE on Monday, “A case has been registered on transporter Sanjay Kumar’s complaint and the special investigation team (SIT) of Crime Branch is probing it.”

Police are investigating whether the caller is actually associated with the Rohit Godara gang or whether someone is using the name of Sagar Singh Shekhawat to intimidate the transporter. The probe is also examining the technical details of the calls and messages, Dandotiya said.

The name Sagar Singh Shekhawat had surfaced around four-and-a-half months ago after a man by that name, reportedly a Rajasthan resident, claimed responsibility on social media for the killing of inter-state dacoit Jagan Gurjar inside Ajmer High Security Jail in June 2026. Gurjar was allegedly killed by fellow inmate Vishnu Jat.

The latest threat comes days after a Delhi-based businessman reported receiving a Rs 5 crore extortion call in the name of gangster Rohit Godara. The complaint was lodged at the Chanakyapuri police station on November 12.

Godara, a native of Lunakaran in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, is believed to be living in Canada or the United States. He is reportedly involved in criminal activities on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has more than 32 criminal cases registered against him across the country.

He is an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Godara also claimed responsibility for the 2022 murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar, Rajasthan, and the 2023 killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

He entered the world of crime in 2010, fled from Delhi to Dubai with a fake passport. An Interpol Red Notice circular was also issued against him in this regard.

Godara was formerly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang but later aligned with a breakaway faction led by gangster Goldy Brar.

The extortion threat also comes amid a series of similar complaints from businessmen in Madhya Pradesh. Over the past few months, traders in Ashoknagar, Indore, Khargone, Bhopal and Satna districts reported receiving extortion calls and voice messages in the name of Harry Boxer, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Following those complaints, several alleged associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (MPSTF) also formed an SIT to investigate the cases.