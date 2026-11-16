Two minor rape cases spark outrage in MP’s Vidisha; NHRC seeks report on alleged police lapses

BHOPAL: Two separate cases of alleged rape of minor girls have triggered widespread outrage in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, bringing the police response and the administration’s handling of crimes against children under scrutiny.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) and Principal Secretary-Home over the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, seeking a detailed action-taken report within two weeks.

The Commission has raised concerns over the alleged delay in registering an FIR, preservation of evidence and the initial handling of the minor by the police. It has also called for an impartial investigation by a senior police officer of at least Superintendent of Police rank from outside the district.

Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the second case, while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reportedly called the Vidisha Superintendent of Police and asked her to prioritise action against the accused.

The second case involves a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a flat in Vidisha after being given beer by a youth. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Vishal Kirar, following a search lasting around 48 hours. The case has also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident and the initial police response.

In the other case, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in the Vidisha Kotwali police station area. Following protests by local residents demanding stringent action, the district administration on Monday demolished portions of a property belonging to the accused.

The first incident involved a girl from the Top Pura area. The accused, identified as Chandu Miyan alias Chandu Khan, was arrested after a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.