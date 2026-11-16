Two minor rape cases spark outrage in MP’s Vidisha; NHRC seeks report on alleged police lapses

BHOPAL: Two separate cases of alleged rape of minor girls have triggered widespread outrage in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, bringing the police response and the administration’s handling of crimes against children under scrutiny.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) and Principal Secretary-Home over the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, seeking a detailed action-taken report within two weeks.
The Commission has raised concerns over the alleged delay in registering an FIR, preservation of evidence and the initial handling of the minor by the police. It has also called for an impartial investigation by a senior police officer of at least Superintendent of Police rank from outside the district.
Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the second case, while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reportedly called the Vidisha Superintendent of Police and asked her to prioritise action against the accused.
The second case involves a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a flat in Vidisha after being given beer by a youth. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Vishal Kirar, following a search lasting around 48 hours. The case has also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident and the initial police response.
In the other case, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in the Vidisha Kotwali police station area. Following protests by local residents demanding stringent action, the district administration on Monday demolished portions of a property belonging to the accused.
The first incident involved a girl from the Top Pura area. The accused, identified as Chandu Miyan alias Chandu Khan, was arrested after a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The alleged assault triggered widespread anger, with hundreds of people taking to the streets and demanding strict action against the accused, including the demolition of his property. Vidisha BJP MLA Mukesh Tandon also joined the demonstration and reportedly gave the administration an ultimatum to act.
Following the protests, the district administration deployed heavy police security and used earthmoving machinery to demolish allegedly unauthorised portions of the accused's house and shop.
The second case has attracted the attention of the NHRC after the girl was brought to a medical college hospital on Saturday evening with serious injuries and bleeding. According to police, two young men brought her to the hospital, one of whom was a medical college student.
During the initial inquiry, the girl did not disclose the alleged assault. The matter was subsequently referred to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), following which a senior police officer recorded her statement.
The girl allegedly told investigators that a youth had given her beer before sexually assaulting her at a flat in Vidisha. Police subsequently registered a case against Kirar under relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act and arrested him after a search lasting around 48 hours.
The flat, located in the Mukherjee Nagar area, was reportedly occupied by a medical college student believed to be a relative of an influential person from central Madhya Pradesh. Police have said that the medical student's involvement in the alleged assault has not been established so far. His role and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined.
The case has also raised questions about whether other persons were present at the premises and whether evidence was properly secured.
NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo publicly questioned the police response, alleging delays in registering an FIR, securing the crime scene and informing the CWC. He also raised concerns over the possible disposal of clothes and other material evidence linked to the incident.
Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation, the NHRC on Monday issued notices to the DGP and the Principal Secretary, Home Department, seeking detailed action-taken reports within two weeks.
“The complainant has raised serious concerns regarding the alleged assault, substantial blood loss suffered by the minor, her subsequent shifting to Government Medical College, Vidisha, and the handling of the matter by the local police and other authorities. Allegations have also been raised regarding non registration of the FIR, failure to promptly secure and preserve the scene of occurrence, possible destruction or disposal of material evidence, delay and procedural irregularities in forensic proceedings, and the manner in which the minor was questioned and counselled while in a vulnerable condition,” the NHRC said in its notice issued on Monday.
“The complaint further raises concerns regarding delayed intimation to the Child Welfare Committee, continuity of psychological support, possible prior exploitation of the minor, and apprehension of external influence in the investigation. It is also alleged that representatives of the complainant Foundation, who were present during the forensic proceedings, were not permitted to have their presence appropriately recorded. The Commission has now been apprised that an FIR has since been registered in the matter. However, the fact that the FIR has eventually been registered does not dilute the seriousness of the circumstances in which its registration was allegedly delayed.”
The Commission said the alleged delay in registering the FIR, the hardship faced by the complainant and the trauma suffered by the minor were matters of grave concern. It also flagged allegations of insensitive treatment of the girl by police personnel and the reported treatment of representatives of the complainant organisation during forensic proceedings.
“The allegations, if established, disclose serious concerns relating to the right to life, dignity, safety and protection of a child, besides possible lapses in the discharge of statutory duties by the authorities concerned. The matter, therefore, warrants urgent intervention and close supervisory scrutiny to ensure that the investigation is fair, impartial, comprehensive and conducted in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012 and other applicable laws,” the notice said.
The NHRC Bench, presided over by Kanoongo, took cognisance of the complaint under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and directed the DGP and Principal Secretary-Home to submit a comprehensive, point-wise and document-supported action-taken report within two weeks.
The Commission has called for an impartial investigation by a senior police officer of at least SP rank from outside the district. It has also stressed the need to preserve CCTV footage, mobile phones, digital records and forensic evidence.
It has sought an examination of the alleged destruction or disposal of physical evidence, the role of all persons suspected to be involved and the circumstances surrounding the delay in registering the FIR. The Commission has also called for accountability over any lapses in police conduct and the handling of the minor at the hospital.
It further emphasised the need to ensure the girl's privacy, psychological counselling, specialist support and interim financial assistance.
Meanwhile, Vidisha Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani has constituted an SIT under the leadership of Ganjbasoda Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shikha Bhilavi to investigate the case involving the 16-year-old. The team will examine the girl's statement, forensic material and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and the role of those involved.
The two cases, though unrelated, have put Vidisha's law-and-order machinery under intense public scrutiny. While the demolition in the first case followed demands for swift and visible action, the second has drawn attention to the importance of timely police intervention, preservation of evidence and accountability in investigations involving minor victims.
With the NHRC seeking a report from the state police leadership and an SIT probing the second case, the handling of the investigation is likely to remain under close scrutiny.