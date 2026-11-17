BHOPAL: Congress MLA Phundelal Singh Marko has urged tribal families in Madhya Pradesh to have at least five children, claiming that the population of communities such as the Baiga, Sahariya and Bhumiya was declining and warning that this could affect their political representation and constitutional rights.

Marko made the appeal at a gathering marking Birsa Munda Jayanti at Harra village under Dudhi Gram Panchayat in Anuppur district on November 15. A video of his speech surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Pushprajgarh legislator urged young people preparing to get married, as well as their parents, to encourage larger families. He said the extent of the population decline would become clearer after the upcoming Census.

Marko argued that a decline in the population of tribal communities could affect their reservation benefits and political representation, leaving them numerically marginalised in areas where they have traditionally had a significant presence.

The appeal drew questions about his own family size, as he has two children. Asked why he was advocating five children for others, Marko reportedly said the situation had changed since he had children and that the tribal population was in a better position at the time.

He also questioned the government's sterilisation and family planning programmes, alleging that their targets were largely achieved through tribal communities, while people from other communities were less inclined to participate.

Marko's remarks come amid similar appeals by BJP leaders in the state for larger families, although their arguments have centred on Hindu population growth.

On October 3, BJP MP Gajendra Singh Patel had urged Hindu youth to marry early and have five children each while addressing a gathering in Barwani. The Khargone-Barwani MP cited changing demographic trends and differences in birth rates between religious communities, besides expressing concern over delayed marriages and smaller families.

Earlier, on January 6, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma had urged Hindu families to have at least three children. The Huzur legislator had argued that delayed marriages and the trend of having only one child were weakening family structures.