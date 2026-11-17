Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state cabinet will meet at the Gandhi Sagar Dam site in Mandsaur district on Wednesday, the ninth “Destination Cabinet” meeting the state government has held outside Bhopal since January 2024. CM Dr Mohan Yadav said the meeting would give Gandhi Sagar a distinct identity and create new employment opportunities locally.

Speaking to the media at his residence on Tuesday before leaving for the region, Yadav said the government has been holding such meetings across the state to highlight their heritage, geography and potential. In Manasa, Neemuch district, he later inaugurated projects and performed bhoomi poojan for 111 development works worth Rs 272 crore, which he called a Diwali gift to residents.

Earlier Destination Cabinet meetings were held at Shakti Bhawan in Jabalpur (January 3, 2024); Singrampur in Damoh (October 5, 2024), in honour of Rani Durgavati; Maheshwar in Khargone (January 24, 2025), the city of Ahilyabai Holkar; and Rajwada in Indore (May 20, 2025), marking Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary.

Others followed at Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi (June 3, 2025), dedicated to Gond King Bhabhut Singh; the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho (December 9, 2025), in honour of Bundelkhand; the Bhilat Baba temple in Nagalwadi, Barwani (March 2, 2026); and Jagdishpur village in Bhopal district (July 19, 2026), home to a palace and memorial of Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati.

Asia’s largest pumped storage project

The backdrop is the Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project, being developed by the Greenko Group in Neemuch district. At 1,920 MW, it is the largest standalone pumped hydro storage project under construction in India and Asia, with an investment of about Rs 11,500 crore over roughly 414 hectares in Khemala block of Rampura tehsil.

The project uses two reservoirs, with the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir as the lower one. When surplus solar or wind power is available on the grid, reversible pump-turbine units push water up to the upper reservoir. During peak demand, the water is released back down to drive the turbines. Only 2.4 TMC of water is needed, and it is recycled in a closed loop rather than consumed. At full capacity, the plant can generate continuously for six hours.