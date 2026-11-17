Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state cabinet will meet at the Gandhi Sagar Dam site in Mandsaur district on Wednesday, the ninth “Destination Cabinet” meeting the state government has held outside Bhopal since January 2024. CM Dr Mohan Yadav said the meeting would give Gandhi Sagar a distinct identity and create new employment opportunities locally.
Speaking to the media at his residence on Tuesday before leaving for the region, Yadav said the government has been holding such meetings across the state to highlight their heritage, geography and potential. In Manasa, Neemuch district, he later inaugurated projects and performed bhoomi poojan for 111 development works worth Rs 272 crore, which he called a Diwali gift to residents.
Earlier Destination Cabinet meetings were held at Shakti Bhawan in Jabalpur (January 3, 2024); Singrampur in Damoh (October 5, 2024), in honour of Rani Durgavati; Maheshwar in Khargone (January 24, 2025), the city of Ahilyabai Holkar; and Rajwada in Indore (May 20, 2025), marking Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary.
Others followed at Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi (June 3, 2025), dedicated to Gond King Bhabhut Singh; the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho (December 9, 2025), in honour of Bundelkhand; the Bhilat Baba temple in Nagalwadi, Barwani (March 2, 2026); and Jagdishpur village in Bhopal district (July 19, 2026), home to a palace and memorial of Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati.
Asia’s largest pumped storage project
The backdrop is the Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project, being developed by the Greenko Group in Neemuch district. At 1,920 MW, it is the largest standalone pumped hydro storage project under construction in India and Asia, with an investment of about Rs 11,500 crore over roughly 414 hectares in Khemala block of Rampura tehsil.
The project uses two reservoirs, with the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir as the lower one. When surplus solar or wind power is available on the grid, reversible pump-turbine units push water up to the upper reservoir. During peak demand, the water is released back down to drive the turbines. Only 2.4 TMC of water is needed, and it is recycled in a closed loop rather than consumed. At full capacity, the plant can generate continuously for six hours.
Officials said the project has a rated head of about 122 metres, round-trip efficiency of around 80 per cent and nine turbines, with estimated annual generation of 3,580 million units. It connects to the 765/400 kV substation in Mandsaur, about 60 km away. The first set of turbines is due to start in December 2026, with full commercial operations expected from June 2027. Construction has employed about 4,000 people, and around 200 permanent jobs are expected.
Yadav called the project a major milestone for the state’s power generation, saying it would be the first and largest of its kind in Asia and have 20 times the capacity of the existing Gandhi Sagar hydropower facility. He cited a figure of 2,000 MW and an investment of about Rs 12,000 crore, and said power from it is expected to cost nearly half as much as from conventional sources.
The plant, he said, would deliver power quickly at peak hours, strengthen energy security and help integrate more renewable energy. After its inauguration, students and researchers would be brought on educational visits, he said, describing it as a pilgrimage site for those interested in science and crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s encouragement of innovation.
Beyond power
Yadav said Gandhi Sagar is also emerging as a new home for cheetahs, boosting wildlife tourism, and is rich in tribal culture and ancient rock paintings. Cage culture at the dam is giving livelihoods to fishing communities. A major industrial park is planned for the Neemuch-Mandsaur region, and the two districts are to be linked by air services soon.
He added that the government plans to introduce over 15,000 new buses in two years under the CM Sugam Parivahan Seva. Noting that Neemuch received slightly below-normal rainfall, he directed the Collector to survey affected crops and ensure adequate compensation for farmers.