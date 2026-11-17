BHOAPL: Two wildlife tragedies in Madhya Pradesh's Mahakoshal region have triggered separate investigations by the state forest department's wildlife wing, one involving the death of a shepherd in a suspected tiger attack in Seoni and the other concerning a tiger cub run over by a goods train in Balaghat.

In the Seoni incident, the forest department has ordered DNA analysis of biological samples collected from the victim's body to establish the identity of the big cat involved in the attack. In the Balaghat case, a five-member inquiry panel has been constituted to examine whether inadequate railway safety measures or lapses in coordination between the forest and railway departments contributed to the death of the tiger cub.

A 35-year-old shepherd, Yogesh Deshmukh, was allegedly mauled to death by a tiger in the territorial forest area of Seoni district, just outside the Pench Tiger Reserve. His mutilated body was found in a forest near Khandasa village around 11 am on Monday, a day after he went missing while grazing cattle.

The body was severely mutilated, with the head and both legs separated from the torso. Tiger pugmarks were also found near the spot, strengthening the suspicion of a tiger attack.

"DNA samples have been collected from the victim's body. Samples of saliva from the big cat found on the man's body have been preserved. Their DNA analysis will be conducted by experts at the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) and the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health (SWFH) in Jabalpur. This will help identify and trace the tiger, which could prove particularly useful if a similar attack occurs in the future," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Samita Rajora told the TNIE.

The attack took place in the forest corridor connecting the Kanha and Pench tiger reserves, an important landscape for wildlife movement. The DNA examination is expected to help establish whether a particular tiger was responsible for the attack and assist forest officials in tracking the animal.