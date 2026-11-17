BHOPAL: A night-time celebration featuring drums, loud music and a large gathering inside the sensitive critical tiger area of the Ratapani Tiger Reserve has landed the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department in an uncomfortable spot, with the department's wildlife wing ordering an inquiry into possible violations of wildlife protection norms.

The event, organised on October 24, 2026, at Nilgarh village in Sehore district, was reportedly attended by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, local BJP MLA Ramakant Bhargava and several other public representatives and officials.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Samita Rajora has sought a detailed factual report from the Conservator of Forests, Bhopal Circle, within three days.

The complaint alleges that the programme was organised in an ecologically sensitive area falling within the notified critical tiger habitat of the Ratapani Tiger Reserve, in violation of Supreme Court directions and provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The celebrations reportedly involved drums, DJ equipment and loudspeakers, raising concerns over noise and human disturbance in a landscape meant to provide a relatively undisturbed habitat for wildlife.

The inquiry has been directed to examine not just the legality of the event but also the circumstances under which it was allowed to take place inside the sensitive forest landscape.

The state forest headquarters has sought clarification on five key aspects: whether the organisers had obtained the necessary permissions; whether the venue falls within the notified boundaries of a protected area or tiger reserve; whether any forest officials or employees were involved in facilitating or promoting the programme; what legal or disciplinary action has been initiated if violations are established; and what safeguards will be put in place to prevent similar events in the future.

Dubey's complaint has also raised questions over the reported collection of entry fees, distribution of cash prizes, use of DJ systems and loudspeakers, and the participation of a large number of people. It has further alleged that forest department personnel and local committees were involved in promoting the event.

The wildlife wing has asked the Conservator of Forests to examine each allegation and submit the findings, along with details of action taken, within three days.

The inquiry is expected to establish whether the programme was held with official permission and whether the organisers or any government personnel violated the applicable wildlife protection rules.

The event was reportedly organised by the Nilgarh village sarpanch and residents ahead of their relocation from the village, which falls within the Ratapani Tiger Reserve landscape.

The gathering was held against the backdrop of the relocation of tribal families from the forest area, a process aimed at creating greater space for wildlife conservation while facilitating the rehabilitation of residents.

Union Minister and ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the programme and later met tribal families preparing to move out of their ancestral village.

In a social media message following his interaction with the villagers, Chouhan had described their decision to leave their ancestral homes for the protection of forests and wildlife as an extraordinary example of sacrifice and their deep attachment to nature.

He had said the families were preparing to begin a new chapter of their lives in the new Nilgarh, but memories of their ancestral land, childhood and village would remain an inseparable part of their lives.

The union minister had wished the relocating families happiness, peace and prosperity in their new homes.