BHOPAL: Nine years after a physical verification of the treasury (Khazana) of the Ram Raja Temple in Orchha reportedly uncovered the mysterious disappearance of 24 ornaments, a six-member committee has been formed to conduct a fresh physical verification.

The move comes amid a controversy over local media reports alleging that the locks of the treasury had been tampered with. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who is undertaking the Ujjain-Ayodhya Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, whose core issue is the theft of donations and offerings from religious shrines, has raised the issue based on some local media reports. He said he would take it up more forcefully when the Yatra reaches Orchha on November 26.

The Niwari district administration has dismissed the reports as misleading and factually incorrect. It said only a preliminary inspection of the treasury chamber had been carried out, the lock was not damaged and nothing inside had been tampered with. According to the administration, the lock remains intact and all valuables are safe in their original condition.

The administration said the inspection was continuously video-graphed and a formal panchnama was drawn up. It was conducted in the presence of the temple’s chief priest, Pandit Ramakant Dixit, and the Orchha tehsildar, who is also the administrator of the temple management committee. The chamber was closed and locked as before, it said.

The six-member panel was constituted through a formal order issued by Niwari District Collector Jamuna Bhinde, who is the chairperson of the Shri Ram Raja Temple Management Committee. After a meeting, the committee carried out the preliminary inspection to assess the arrangements required for the detailed verification, including the availability of officials and staff, and to prepare an action plan.

“The preliminary inspection visit by the six-member team was essential for drawing up the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the detailed physical verification of the donations and offerings at the temple, which will be conducted in the near future,” Niwari District Collector Jamuna Bhinde told the TNIE on Tuesday.