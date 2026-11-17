BHOPAL: Nine years after a physical verification of the treasury (Khazana) of the Ram Raja Temple in Orchha reportedly uncovered the mysterious disappearance of 24 ornaments, a six-member committee has been formed to conduct a fresh physical verification.
The move comes amid a controversy over local media reports alleging that the locks of the treasury had been tampered with. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who is undertaking the Ujjain-Ayodhya Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, whose core issue is the theft of donations and offerings from religious shrines, has raised the issue based on some local media reports. He said he would take it up more forcefully when the Yatra reaches Orchha on November 26.
The Niwari district administration has dismissed the reports as misleading and factually incorrect. It said only a preliminary inspection of the treasury chamber had been carried out, the lock was not damaged and nothing inside had been tampered with. According to the administration, the lock remains intact and all valuables are safe in their original condition.
The administration said the inspection was continuously video-graphed and a formal panchnama was drawn up. It was conducted in the presence of the temple’s chief priest, Pandit Ramakant Dixit, and the Orchha tehsildar, who is also the administrator of the temple management committee. The chamber was closed and locked as before, it said.
The six-member panel was constituted through a formal order issued by Niwari District Collector Jamuna Bhinde, who is the chairperson of the Shri Ram Raja Temple Management Committee. After a meeting, the committee carried out the preliminary inspection to assess the arrangements required for the detailed verification, including the availability of officials and staff, and to prepare an action plan.
“The preliminary inspection visit by the six-member team was essential for drawing up the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the detailed physical verification of the donations and offerings at the temple, which will be conducted in the near future,” Niwari District Collector Jamuna Bhinde told the TNIE on Tuesday.
The administration said the treasury was last verified in 2017 and that articles recorded up to that year are secured under a double-lock system. Valuables offered by devotees since then need to be separately documented, verified and formally registered. The new exercise will reconcile them with existing records to prepare an updated inventory.
Given the large number of pilgrims currently visiting Orchha, priority is being given to regular temple arrangements and devotees’ convenience, the administration said. The detailed verification will be carried out by the panel after preparations are complete and a suitable time is fixed. No date has been announced.
The administration said it is also moving the temple’s financial records towards digitisation. QR code and barcode payments, including Google Pay and PhonePe, have been introduced, while online booking and receipts are available for Rajbhog, prasad and poshak (temple attire). It is now beginning the computerisation of income-expenditure statements and other records, and regular donations and offerings will also be brought under a digital system.
Importantly, the physical verification and audit of the temple’s treasury and associated records were last conducted in 2017. The exercise reportedly revealed several financial irregularities, including the disappearance of 24 pieces of jewellery from the temple treasury. Following the revelations, the administration had lodged an FIR against Munna Tiwari, who was then serving as a temple clerk.
However, even after nine years, the police reportedly could neither complete the investigation nor file a chargesheet in court. The delay ultimately worked in Tiwari’s favour, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the case.
Importance of Ram Raja Temple
The Shri Ram Raja Temple in Orchha is often called MP’s Ayodhya because of its unique tradition: it is the only temple in India where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king, and police personnel posted there give him a guard of honour every day.
According to local legend, the idol was brought from Ayodhya in the 16th century by Queen Ganesh Kunwari, wife of Orchha ruler Madhukar Shah. The temple stands inside the queen’s palace, the Rani Mahal, because the idol, once placed there, could not be moved. The palace thus became the temple, and Ram became the king of Orchha.