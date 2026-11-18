BHOPAL: It began with a complaint made directly to the Maharashtra Chief Minister.
At a meeting of public representatives on November 8 at Lohari Sawanga, in Nagpur district, several women sarpanches approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the same grievance. Unknown women, they said, kept calling in the name of “Dainik Shrestha News”, demanding money for advertisements. Those who refused were allegedly threatened with misleading or damaging stories against their gram panchayats.
The Chief Minister directed the police to act. An FIR was registered at Nagpur Rural’s Narkhed police station. Within days, the trail had led 600 km away to three call centres in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.
The demand, the QR code and the threat
According to Nagpur Rural Superintendent of police Harsh A Poddar, the callers posed as representatives of “Dainik Shrestha News”. In one case, a sarpanch was asked for Rs 3,000 to publish an Independence Day greetings advertisement and sent a QR code to pay online. When the sarpanch refused, the caller allegedly threatened to publish stories portraying the panchayat as corrupt. In another case, Rs 500 was allegedly extorted from Prabha Omprakash Gautamare, sarpanch of Junona Phuke.
Three call centres, 35 salaried callers
In coordination with their Nagpur Rural counterparts, the Bhopal Crime Branch teams raided three locations. They allegedly found 27 women working at a call centre in Harshvardhan Nagar under TT Nagar police station, four in Nishatpura and four in MP-1 Nagar. All 35 were on regular salaries, police said.
The operation was allegedly organised with the precision of a corporate firm. Police said the gang gathered details of gram panchayats in eight states -- Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- through a Panchayat-related portal. Each caller was assigned a state based on their language proficiency, enabling them to pressure village heads in their native language.
The haul
Police seized 54 mobile phones, two laptops, two desktop computers and a printer. They also recovered 618 registers holding contact details of public representatives, envelopes and pamphlets bearing the “Dainik Shrestha News” name, Yes Bank scanner receipts and cheque books.
Four people were detained in Bhopal and brought to Nagpur on transit remand. They were identified as Monika Lalsingh Suryavanshi and Neha Lalsingh Suryavanshi, both residents of Chhatri Chauraha in Narsinghgarh; Akshara Milind Arak of Bhim Nagar; and Komal Mohan More of Anna Nagar in Govindpura.
Other women linked to the network are also being questioned.
The questions that remain
Police are still trying to ascertain how many representatives were contacted, how many paid under pressure and the total amount collected. Investigators are also probing whether the arrested women were the only ones involved or were acting on behalf of a larger network, with other masterminds behind the racket, Poddar said.