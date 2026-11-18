BHOPAL: It began with a complaint made directly to the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

At a meeting of public representatives on November 8 at Lohari Sawanga, in Nagpur district, several women sarpanches approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the same grievance. Unknown women, they said, kept calling in the name of “Dainik Shrestha News”, demanding money for advertisements. Those who refused were allegedly threatened with misleading or damaging stories against their gram panchayats.

The Chief Minister directed the police to act. An FIR was registered at Nagpur Rural’s Narkhed police station. Within days, the trail had led 600 km away to three call centres in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

The demand, the QR code and the threat

According to Nagpur Rural Superintendent of police Harsh A Poddar, the callers posed as representatives of “Dainik Shrestha News”. In one case, a sarpanch was asked for Rs 3,000 to publish an Independence Day greetings advertisement and sent a QR code to pay online. When the sarpanch refused, the caller allegedly threatened to publish stories portraying the panchayat as corrupt. In another case, Rs 500 was allegedly extorted from Prabha Omprakash Gautamare, sarpanch of Junona Phuke.

Three call centres, 35 salaried callers

In coordination with their Nagpur Rural counterparts, the Bhopal Crime Branch teams raided three locations. They allegedly found 27 women working at a call centre in Harshvardhan Nagar under TT Nagar police station, four in Nishatpura and four in MP-1 Nagar. All 35 were on regular salaries, police said.