BHOPAL: With local body elections less than a year away and only two years left before the next Assembly elections in the state, the ruling BJP has decided to deploy its senior and full-time workers across all 230 Assembly constituencies as “Seva Doots”.

Aiming to strengthen its organisational grip well ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, the party will station full-time workers in each of the 230 constituencies as part of a special “Seva Doot” campaign scheduled to run from December 1 to December 25.

“Plans are being made to assign one party worker full-time to each Assembly constituency to oversee all reviews,” state president Hemant Khandelwal told reporters after a series of major organisational meetings at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Under the Seva Doot campaign, these workers will tour their respective constituencies, review organisational activities and coordinate with local office-bearers. The aim, Khandelwal said, is to make booth-level activities, worker accountability and public outreach more effective, while taking the party’s ideology and the government’s welfare schemes to every section of society.

The meetings, which continued throughout the day, were addressed by national joint general secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash and state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar. State office-bearers, divisional in-charges, district in-charges and district presidents attended the meetings. The party reviewed recent programmes and discussed its future course of action.

The exercise, which began after Diwali, also targets posts that have remained vacant for a long time in district units, party cells and frontal organisations.

District in-charges have been asked to provide details of vacancies, including those of district presidents of various morchas and convenors of cells, and recommend four names each for the core committee or state working committee.

Further meetings on Thursday will take up pending appointments. Khandelwal had announced a 106-member state working committee, with 41 permanent invitees, on October 23.

Shiv Prakash told office-bearers that a party post carries accountability towards workers and the public. Merely holding programmes was not enough, he said; their objectives must be achieved and results evaluated. He urged leaders to review their own work and maintain regular dialogue with workers, adding that success should be judged by whether workers feel respected, not by rank.

Chandrashekhar stressed the need for time-bound preparations and regular reviews at the district, mandal and booth levels.

The party also wants to strengthen its structure at the booth and mandal levels ahead of the proposed municipal and panchayat elections in 2027. The push comes as the BJP seeks to consolidate its position after winning 163 of the 230 seats in 2023, while the Congress secured 66, and as the Opposition party prepares to challenge it in 2028.