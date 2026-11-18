BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has scrapped the two-child norm for government employees and job aspirants, ending a restriction that had been in force for 25 years.

The state Cabinet, at a special Destination Cabinet meeting held at the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur district, approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, removing the provision that penalised employees for having more than two living children.

Under the amendments, a state government employee can no longer be dismissed for having a third child, while candidates with three children will not be disqualified from government recruitment.

The Cabinet approved the removal of Sub-rule (6) of Rule 6 of the Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961, and the deletion of the clarification on “more than two living children” in Rule 22(4) of the Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

All pending disciplinary proceedings initiated solely on this ground will be discontinued immediately. However, cases in which a competent authority has already passed a final penalty order will not be reopened.

Importantly, under the existing provisions introduced in 2001, candidates having more than two living children on or after January 26, 2001 were considered ineligible for government service under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961. Further, under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, having more than two children was treated as misconduct for serving government employees.

The special cabinet meeting in Mandsaur was the Dr Mohan Yadav government’s ninth Destination Cabinet meeting since January 2024.

The cabinet also approved a 200 MW floating solar project with battery storage of at least 800 MWh at the Omkareshwar Reservoir under Phase II. With the 278 MW first phase already operational, combined capacity will reach 478 MW. The government says this could make Omkareshwar the world’s largest floating solar project on a single reservoir. Madhya Pradesh holds about 14.89 GW, roughly 15 per cent, of India’s estimated floating solar potential of 102.18 GW.

A proposal will go to the Centre for a dedicated Chemical Park of over 3,500 acres at Kurlasi in Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur under the BHAVYA scheme. The Centre can provide up to Rs 1,000 crore per park, and the state has committed at least Rs 500 crore. About 150 units are expected, with investment of around Rs 15,000 crore and roughly one lakh jobs.

The Cabinet also cleared the second phase of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior over 182.289 hectares, and the state will seek an additional Rs 500 crore from the Department of Telecommunications. A Deep-Tech Research and Innovation Park was approved in Ujjain with Rs 237 crore of state funding and IIT Indore as principal academic and research partner.