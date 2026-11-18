BHOPAL: Six police personnel, including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), a Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and an inspector, have been suspended in Madhya Pradesh's district for allegedly threatening to frame a young couple in a drug case.
The action followed the circulation of a video on social media showing senior police officers allegedly threatening to plant cannabis in a man's bag and implicate him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the couple refused to call their parents at a hotel where they were staying.
The suspended personnel include Additional SP Deepak Mishra, City SDOP Chanchalesh Markam, Kotwali Inspector Satish Tiwari and three other police personnel.
Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered a fair and detailed investigation into the incident on Wednesday after the video went viral. He said indiscipline and misconduct by police personnel in uniform would not be tolerated and that everyone responsible for maintaining law and order was expected to act with responsibility, dignity and discipline.
DGP Kailash Makwana said a proposal to suspend the Additional SP and SDOP had been sent to the state government and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.
DIG, Chhindwara Range, Rakesh Singh, has been tasked with investigating the entire incident. Further action will be initiated based on the findings.
According to reports, the incident took place at Hotel Siddharth on Bawaria Road, where an unmarried young man and woman had checked in on November 13.
The hotel's owner, Sanjay Sanodia, said Mishra arrived with a police team after receiving information about the couple and asked them to call their parents. When they refused, he allegedly threatened to plant cannabis in the man's bag and register a case against him.
The 1-minute-and-15-second video shows Additional SP Mishra, City SDOP Markam and Kotwali Inspector Tiwari at the hotel.
The footage was recorded by a hidden camera installed by the hotel owner. Sanodia said police personnel had earlier seized the digital video recorder (DVR) connected to the hotel's CCTV cameras during a visit, leaving him without evidence.
He subsequently installed a second hidden camera with audio recording. Although police took away one DVR on November 13, they allegedly missed the other, which captured the incident.
Sanodia has also levelled serious extortion allegations against the police personnel. He claimed that officers had been demanding Rs 50,000 every month for the past two months to allow the hotel to continue operating. He alleged that he paid Rs 20,000 to Inspector Tiwari in October, but the demands continued.
According to Sanodia, the Kotwali inspector, the SDOP and a traffic inspector were each supposed to receive a monthly share. He alleged that when he expressed his inability to pay because of insufficient hotel bookings, he was told to arrange the money regardless.
He further claimed that police searched the hotel on three consecutive days, October 7, 8 and 9, after he refused to pay, and threatened to shut it down and plant cannabis to frame him. He also alleged that the hotel's tenant, Yash Meshram, was assaulted by police personnel in October for refusing to pay.
Sanodia said the alleged pressure had affected the hotel's business as customers began avoiding the property. These allegations are yet to be established through an official investigation.
The latest incident has brought renewed scrutiny of the Seoni police force. In October 2025, several police personnel from the same district, including a woman SDOP, were suspended and subsequently taken into custody over the alleged looting of suspected hawala money.
In that case, police personnel had reportedly intercepted a vehicle near Siladehi on the night of October 8 and recorded only a portion of the cash found in it as seized. The businessman who had sent the money lodged a complaint the following morning, prompting an investigation.
The two incidents involving allegations against senior and junior police personnel within a year have raised questions about supervision and accountability in the district police force.