BHOPAL: Six police personnel, including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), a Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and an inspector, have been suspended in Madhya Pradesh's district for allegedly threatening to frame a young couple in a drug case.

The action followed the circulation of a video on social media showing senior police officers allegedly threatening to plant cannabis in a man's bag and implicate him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the couple refused to call their parents at a hotel where they were staying.

The suspended personnel include Additional SP Deepak Mishra, City SDOP Chanchalesh Markam, Kotwali Inspector Satish Tiwari and three other police personnel.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered a fair and detailed investigation into the incident on Wednesday after the video went viral. He said indiscipline and misconduct by police personnel in uniform would not be tolerated and that everyone responsible for maintaining law and order was expected to act with responsibility, dignity and discipline.

DGP Kailash Makwana said a proposal to suspend the Additional SP and SDOP had been sent to the state government and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

DIG, Chhindwara Range, Rakesh Singh, has been tasked with investigating the entire incident. Further action will be initiated based on the findings.

According to reports, the incident took place at Hotel Siddharth on Bawaria Road, where an unmarried young man and woman had checked in on November 13.

The hotel's owner, Sanjay Sanodia, said Mishra arrived with a police team after receiving information about the couple and asked them to call their parents. When they refused, he allegedly threatened to plant cannabis in the man's bag and register a case against him.

The 1-minute-and-15-second video shows Additional SP Mishra, City SDOP Markam and Kotwali Inspector Tiwari at the hotel.

The footage was recorded by a hidden camera installed by the hotel owner. Sanodia said police personnel had earlier seized the digital video recorder (DVR) connected to the hotel's CCTV cameras during a visit, leaving him without evidence.