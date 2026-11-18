BHOPAL: Two men have died and five others have fallen ill in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district after reportedly consuming a “herbal mixture” distributed as a treatment to help people quit alcohol.

Police have arrested three people, while two of the five hospitalised patients have been shifted to the state capital, Bhopal, in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Ramkishore of Devgun village in Athner and 22-year-old Sanjay of Maharajpur in Imli Kheda. The five patients, aged between 17 and 50, have been identified as Ramdas and Sahdev of Alvera village in Athner, and Mohan, Rakesh and Vijay. While three of them are hospitalised in Betul, two have been shifted to Bhopal for life-saving treatment.

According to survivors and relatives, word had spread about a site at Raja Ki Baithak village in Pathakheda, where a faith healer claimed to help people give up drinking within 21 days. Between 400 and 500 people were present at the site. After prayers and rituals, attendees were given a red, medicine-like liquid.

Ramdas, who is being treated at RK Hospital, said he drank three glasses of the bitter mixture and was charged Rs 100. Sanjay’s brother said they drank two glasses each, believing it to be an herbal decoction.

He experienced a severe burning sensation in his stomach, began feeling dizzy about half an hour later and vomited for nearly an hour. On their way home, Sanjay grew restless and died.

The five survivors were initially taken to the Chicholi Community Health Centre, where Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Sharma said they underwent gastric lavage and were administered IV fluids. They were subsequently referred to the district hospital. SDM Abhijeet Singh visited the centre and reviewed the situation.

“Police have arrested Bhagat Ramesh Uikey, Ojha Parte and Sharad Kawde, and registered a case of culpable homicide, negligent conduct with respect to a poisonous substance, and a crime committed with common intent under Sections 105, 286 and 3(5) of the BNS,” Betul district Superintendent of Police Amit Saxena told the TNIE.