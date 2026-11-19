Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday launched Phase II of what it calls the country’s first integrated Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia courted investors at a meet in Bhopal.
Allotment letters were handed to 25 companies for Phase I, which is being developed on 170 acres. Phase II will add about 450.45 acres. Officials said the zone has drawn proposals exceeding Rs 3,600 crore across 15 product categories, and that the investments are expected to generate over 15,000 jobs.
The zone is meant to be an integrated hub for design, research, testing, certification and manufacturing of telecom equipment, with a focus on 5G, 6G, satellite communication, optical fibre and the Internet of Things. It will follow a plug-and-play model with R&D facilities. The Centre has provided Rs 493 crore for Phase I, said Shyamal Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Communications Ministry.
Yadav said the state signed an MoU with the Department of Telecommunications in July 2026, and allotment letters followed within four to five months. “MP now stands for Mega Projects, More Profit and Mega Profit,” he said, claiming that the state had scrapped over 2,700 compliances and more than 925 unnecessary laws. He put the state’s growth rate above 11 per cent and its industrial growth above 24 per cent.
He said the government, which completes three years on 13 December, had devoted 432 of its nearly 1,000 days to industrial development. He also pointed to the first turbine of the 2,000 MW pumped hydro project near Gandhi Sagar being commissioned, to meet future industrial power needs, and said workers in job-creating industries would get Rs 5,000 a month in assistance. Other planned hubs include an agro and chemical park in Mandsaur, a biopharma park in Ratlam, a textile park in Dhar and an industrial belt in Chhindwara.
Centre’s telecom pitch
Scindia said India is moving from being the largest consumer of telecom services to a provider. He said broadband subscribers had grown from 6 crore before 2014 to 102 crore, internet connections from 25 crore to 110 crore, and 4G now covers 99 per cent of villages. About 50 crore people use 5G, he said, and India would lead in 6G. He cited Gwalior’s connectivity, including an international airport 20 minutes from the zone and an upcoming expressway to Delhi.
State’s chief secretary Ashok Barnawal said the state’s Ease of Doing Business Secretariat would be fully operational from December, with an online portal for clearances. New ITI and polytechnic courses in Gwalior will be tailored to company needs.