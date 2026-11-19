Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday launched Phase II of what it calls the country’s first integrated Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia courted investors at a meet in Bhopal.

Allotment letters were handed to 25 companies for Phase I, which is being developed on 170 acres. Phase II will add about 450.45 acres. Officials said the zone has drawn proposals exceeding Rs 3,600 crore across 15 product categories, and that the investments are expected to generate over 15,000 jobs.

The zone is meant to be an integrated hub for design, research, testing, certification and manufacturing of telecom equipment, with a focus on 5G, 6G, satellite communication, optical fibre and the Internet of Things. It will follow a plug-and-play model with R&D facilities. The Centre has provided Rs 493 crore for Phase I, said Shyamal Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Communications Ministry.

Yadav said the state signed an MoU with the Department of Telecommunications in July 2026, and allotment letters followed within four to five months. “MP now stands for Mega Projects, More Profit and Mega Profit,” he said, claiming that the state had scrapped over 2,700 compliances and more than 925 unnecessary laws. He put the state’s growth rate above 11 per cent and its industrial growth above 24 per cent.