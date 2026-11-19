BHOPAL: The arrests take the total number of accused to 14, including 11 Afghan nationals, in the interstate network allegedly run by Jabalpur-based Sohbat Khan

The interstate fake passport racket allegedly run by Jabalpur-based Afghan national Sohbat Khan has widened with the Madhya Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arresting three more Afghan nationals from Kolkata on Thursday.

The men, aged between 41 and 50, were living in different parts of the West Bengal capital and were allegedly in touch with Khan. They were produced before a court in Jabalpur, which remanded them in police custody.

Investigators suspect at least one of the three had obtained an Indian passport using forged identity and address documents showing him as a resident of Jabalpur. The ATS will question them about how long they have been living in India and the route through which they entered the country.

The latest arrests take the number of accused in the case to 14, including 11 Afghan nationals, among them Khan.

The racket was first busted in August 2025, when the ATS arrested six people, including three Afghan nationals and three local residents of Jabalpur. The local accused were Dinesh Garg, a forest guard posted in the district collectorate's election cell; Chandan Thakur, who claimed to be an advocate; and Mahendra Kumar Sukhdan. Afghan nationals Akbar and Iqbal were also arrested in the case.