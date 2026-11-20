BHOPAL: A 2.5-year-old female cheetah from Botswana has given birth to four cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, marking the first successful birth by a female cheetah from Botswana in India and a fresh boost to Project Cheetah.

The cheetah, identified as KOMG 3, delivered the cubs on Friday. The birth is the second recorded instance of a cheetah giving birth in the wild at Kuno since the reintroduction programme began in September 2022. The young mother has been in the wild for more than four months and mated with an Indian-born male cheetah.

The development comes seven months after KGP12, a 25-month-old Indian-born female cub of South African cheetah Gamini, gave birth to four cubs in the wild in April. It was the first recorded instance of a cheetah born under Project Cheetah reproducing in the wild at Kuno. However, all four cubs were found dead in the forest on May 11, possibly after being preyed upon by another animal.

With the arrival of the four new cubs, India's cheetah population has increased to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals. The development comes as a boost to the ambitious conservation programme, weeks after the death of KNG22, a 19-month-old Indian-born cheetah that succumbed on October 27 to gunshot injuries sustained near the Morena-Sheopur border.

In February 2026, nine cheetahs, six females and three males, were brought from Botswana to India under Project Cheetah and released at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Of these, seven remain at Kuno, while one has been relocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in western Madhya Pradesh and another to Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in the Bundelkhand region.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav described the birth of the four cubs in Kuno's wild on Thursday as a “landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India’s journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population”.

In a post on X, he said, “Every such birth strengthens our hope, deepens our commitment and reminds us that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also welcomed the development, describing it as a significant achievement for the state's wildlife conservation efforts.

“Launched in 2022, the Cheetah reintroduction programme has become a remarkable example. Heartfelt congratulations to all the wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with Project Cheetah on this historic achievement,” he said.