BHOPAL: India’s first indigenous vaccine against avian influenza (H5N1) in chickens was unveiled in Bhopal on Friday, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan crediting scientists at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) for developing the vaccine after months of rigorous work under stringent biosecurity conditions.

Chouhan launched the vaccine at a function in Bhopal, where it was developed, and announced a new Rs 300-crore laboratory for the city. Priced at Rs 1-2 per dose, the vaccine is aimed at making protection against bird flu affordable even for small poultry farmers.

The minister said the launch was initially proposed to be held in Delhi, but he insisted on bringing it to Bhopal to honour the scientists and the city where the vaccine was developed. He said the credit belonged to the team that worked relentlessly on the project.

The scientists involved in the development, including Dr S Nagarajan, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr C Tosh, Dr HV Murugkar, Dr Aniket Sanyal, Dr Senthil Kumar D, Dr Naveen Kumar and Dr Yogisharadhya R, were hailed by Chouhan as the “real heroes”. He compared their dedication and discipline to that of soldiers.

The development involved months of stringent precautions, with scientists reportedly giving up weekends, sanitising themselves before and after leaving the laboratory, bathing with nearly 120 litres of water daily as part of their safety protocol, and avoiding keeping pets at home to minimise the risk of contamination.

Chouhan also used the occasion to criticise opposition leaders without naming Rahul Gandhi, saying those who travel abroad to question the Constitution, institutions, armed forces and scientists should take note of India’s transformation.

He cited the development of two indigenous Covid-19 vaccines within nine months under a task force led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of India's scientific self-reliance, placing the bird flu vaccine in the same league.