JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has pulled up the state government for relying on a Supreme Court judgment that does not exist, observing that the respondents had “blindly resorted” to artificial intelligence tools to draft their reply.
Justice Vivek Kumar Singh observed in a November 17 order quashing the summary dismissal of Piyush Mani Tiwari, an acting sub-inspector at the State Situation Room of the Special Branch, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
In its return, the state had defended the dismissal by citing “State of Andhra Pradesh vs. S.S. Mohammad Nisar, (2008) 5 SCC 230”, for the proposition that a High Court cannot re-appreciate evidence in writ jurisdiction. The court found that no such judgment exists.
The citation actually belongs to Sidhartha Vashisht @ Manu Sharma vs. State (NCT of Delhi), a criminal case on suspension of sentence.
“It is glaringly apparent that the respondents have blindly resorted to the use of Artificial Intelligence tools to draft their pleadings, resulting in the incorporation of a fabricated case name cross-wired with an unrelated citation,” the court said.
It called pleadings before a Constitutional Court “solemn documents” and said the casual insertion of fictitious case law wastes judicial time and “borders on actively misleading the Court”.
The court strictly cautioned the State machinery and said the Advocate General’s office must ensure that every legal proposition and citation is verified by drafting counsel before it is sworn on affidavit.
It directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Principal Secretary (Law) and the Advocate General. The case arose from a complaint filed on May 26, 2024, by a private woman cleaner deployed at the State Situation Room, who alleged that Tiwari behaved indecently with her on duty.
He was suspended the same day.
The next day, May 27, he was dismissed from service under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution and Clause 222(c) of the MP Police Regulations, with no show-cause notice, charge-sheet or inquiry. His appeal was rejected on July 22, 2024.
Article 311(2)(b) lets an authority skip a departmental inquiry only if it records in writing why holding one is not reasonably practicable. The court noted that the dismissal order merely repeated the constitutional language and said the reasons had been “maintained separately”.
When the matter was heard on March 26, 2026, the court directed the state to produce those reasons, but no contemporaneous record was filed.
The court also rejected the grounds the state offered later: that the complaint involved a woman employee and an inquiry could cause distress and public outrage, public trust in the police had to be maintained, and that Tiwari’s rank could lead to witness intimidation.
There was “not a shred of material” to show he had threatened or intimidated anyone, the court said.
Relying on Supreme Court rulings in Union of India v. Tulsiram Patel, Ex Constable Chhote Lal and Tarsem Singh, it held that the gravity of an allegation is a reason to hold a prompt inquiry, not a licence to dispense with due process.
Since Tiwari was already suspended, it added, nothing prevented the department from issuing a charge-sheet and holding an inquiry.
The court quashed both the dismissal and appellate orders and directed that Tiwari be reinstated forthwith. The department is free to start a regular inquiry under the MP Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.
Back wages will depend on the outcome of any such inquiry. The court stressed that it has expressed no opinion on the merits of the allegations.