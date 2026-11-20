JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has pulled up the state government for relying on a Supreme Court judgment that does not exist, observing that the respondents had “blindly resorted” to artificial intelligence tools to draft their reply.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh observed in a November 17 order quashing the summary dismissal of Piyush Mani Tiwari, an acting sub-inspector at the State Situation Room of the Special Branch, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

In its return, the state had defended the dismissal by citing “State of Andhra Pradesh vs. S.S. Mohammad Nisar, (2008) 5 SCC 230”, for the proposition that a High Court cannot re-appreciate evidence in writ jurisdiction. The court found that no such judgment exists.

The citation actually belongs to Sidhartha Vashisht @ Manu Sharma vs. State (NCT of Delhi), a criminal case on suspension of sentence.

“It is glaringly apparent that the respondents have blindly resorted to the use of Artificial Intelligence tools to draft their pleadings, resulting in the incorporation of a fabricated case name cross-wired with an unrelated citation,” the court said.

It called pleadings before a Constitutional Court “solemn documents” and said the casual insertion of fictitious case law wastes judicial time and “borders on actively misleading the Court”.

The court strictly cautioned the State machinery and said the Advocate General’s office must ensure that every legal proposition and citation is verified by drafting counsel before it is sworn on affidavit.