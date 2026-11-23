BHOPAL: The steely resolve of a 17-year-old Class XII student and para-athlete from Madhya Pradesh, who refused to marry despite sustained pressure from her parents, has drawn praise from former England football captain and UNICEF goodwill ambassador David Beckham.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, famed for his incisive free-kicks and peerless fashion sense, shared on Instagram on November 20, observed as World Children's Day, the story of Heema Ninama, a Bhil tribal girl from Jhabua district. Heema opposed her marriage so she could pursue her dream of becoming a school teacher.

Beckham reportedly said his 20-year association with UNICEF had shown him that girls can lead, progress and make important decisions about their lives when they get proper support. He noted that Heema had stopped her own child marriage with the help of her teachers and now wants to shape the future of other girls.

"My father wanted to marry me last year, when I was in Class XI, but I firmly refused. Unable to handle the pressure, I sought help from my school's principal, Gyanendra Prasad Ojha, who convinced my father not to marry me and urged him to let me chase my dream of becoming a school teacher," Heema told the TNIE over the phone.

A native of Barkheda village in Jhabua's Bhil-dominated Kalyanpura area, Heema said she was inspired by her own schooling. "The government school where I studied from Class I to Class V had just two teachers. Because of the shortage of teachers, even the students' results were affected. Since then, I decided I would study hard and become a teacher who could bring quality education to tribal children, who are often weak in studies. My parents started pressuring me to marry, but I remained firm," she said.

Ojha, principal of the government Sandipani School where Heema studies, said, "Though she is differently abled, with deformities in her leg, her determination is rock-solid. Last year she came to me and said her father wanted to marry her because of her physical disability. But she wanted to study to become a teacher. She asked me, 'Sir, can you help me?'"

Ojha called her father to the school and persuaded him against the marriage. "He wanted to marry her because of her physical disability. I told him she was a promising girl who had not only passed the Class X examination with first division but was also a talented para-athlete, winning medals in sprints and shot put. Finally, I convinced Heema's father."

He added that a UNICEF India team visiting the school last year met Heema and highlighted her determination to become a teacher instead of marrying. A short documentary was subsequently shot, followed by a visit by a UNICEF international team, which also met and praised her.

Beckham's Instagram story has brought media attention to the obscure village of Barkheda, but Heema says she still doesn't know who he is. "I only know that some big star has shared my story, but who he is and what sport he plays, I don't know," she quipped.

Heema’s story also echoes Bend It Like Beckham (2002), the sports comedy-drama about Jess Bhamra, an 18-year-old who chases a football dream over her family's wishes.