BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday deferred elections to the state's multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) by one year, citing an unfinished overhaul of the cooperative network.

“The Cooperative department is still reconstituting societies in village panchayats that were not previously covered, and the newly formed societies have yet to start functioning. Holding elections before these bodies are operational could create legal and operational hurdles later, which is why the polls are being deferred,” Madhya Pradesh Minister Chetanya Kashyap told journalists while briefing about Monday’s state cabinet decisions.

The cabinet also extended the terms of marketing societies and district cooperative banks (DCBs). The move ensures that elected representatives of the multipurpose PACS take part in those bodies' elections. The Cooperative Department has been authorised to carry out the process.

The government is also committing further funds to the cooperative banking system. In 2024-25, it gave Rs 50 crore in share capital to each of five DCBs to improve their finances. Five of the six banks assessed, all except Gwalior, performed better, and they will now get another Rs 25 crore each. Four new DCBs, at Raisen, Morena, Sagar and Sidhi, will receive Rs 50 crore.

With the elections of the multipurpose PACS being deferred by a year, it will have a cascading impact on the elections to District Cooperative Banks and other cooperatives. “The Cooperatives Department has been authorized to also decide the dates of District Cooperative Bank and other cooperatives societies’ polls, based on the deferring of PACS’ polls,” Kashyap added.

Reacting to the state cabinet’s decision to defer the PACS polls by a year, the opposition Congress’s state spokesperson, Dr Vikram Choudhary said, “This decision has once exposed the anti-democratic mindset of BJP and its governments. If BJP regime is allowed to have it’s own way, then maybe the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls too will not be held. The manner in which the cooperative sector is being destroyed in BJP rule, is a case study in itself.”

Importantly, the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) elections in Madhya Pradesh have largely been pending or not held regularly since 2018 (following the expiration of the previous elected board terms that were elected around 2013), resulting in a multi-year gap where elected boards were reportedly absent across more than 4,500 PACS.