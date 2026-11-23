BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has stepped up preparations for Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain, with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav setting an ambitious deadline of December 2027 for completing all approved and ongoing infrastructure works.

Emphasising that there should be no gaps in arrangements for one of the world's largest religious congregations, he has directed departments to ensure advance planning and timely execution of every project.

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Simhastha at the Mantralaya on Monday, the state government approved 33 proposed projects involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,801.75 crore. The initiatives span electricity distribution, sanitation, river water quality, roads, public transport, healthcare, disaster response, accommodation and security.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Cabinet Committee would meet every month to monitor progress and resolve implementation-related issues. He called for organising the event around the theme of 'Clean and Green Simhastha', underlining the need to combine religious traditions with improved civic infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

A key priority is ensuring uninterrupted electricity across the sprawling Mela area, ghats and major roads. The Energy Department has drawn up a temporary power infrastructure plan worth Rs 387.99 crore, which includes five 33/11 kV substations, 45 km of 33 kV transmission lines, 200 km of 11 kV lines and 550 km of low-tension lines. Around 1,000 distribution transformer structures and 4,500 electricity connections for camps and institutions associated with saints and seers are also planned. Emergency arrangements will include 250 generators and an equal number of mobile light towers.

Cleanliness and public sanitation constitute another major component of the preparations. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has proposed an expenditure of Rs 393.53 crore for 8,169 sanitation complexes, comprising nearly 1.75 lakh facilities, including toilets, urinals and bathing units. Public toilets are planned at intervals of approximately 500 metres, while 185 changing-room complexes for women will be developed along the riverfront.

An additional Rs 153.73 crore has been earmarked in the proposed plan for solid waste collection, transportation and vector control. With daily waste generation during major bathing days estimated at around 2,500 tonnes, nearly 13,000 sanitation workers are expected to be deployed. Their activities will be tracked through GPS-based monitoring and an Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The government is also looking at improving the ecological condition of the Kshipra, which occupies a central place in the religious significance of Simhastha. A Rs 12.33 crore proposal covers in-situ water treatment, bioremediation and real-time water quality monitoring. Additional sewage management measures have also been proposed to improve bathing-water quality.

Transport and crowd regulation will receive substantial attention. The Public Works Department has proposed 122 km of temporary roads, 17 km of pathways leading to ghats and parking and service-area development. A revised proposal of Rs 48.85 crore for an integrated submersible bridge on the Kartik Chowk-Bada Pul route is intended to facilitate separate movement of incoming and outgoing devotees near Ram Ghat. The Ujjain Development Authority has also proposed operating 2,000 buses to connect parking areas, ghats, akharas and transport hubs.

Healthcare, fire prevention and disaster preparedness form another important part of the blueprint. Medical services have been proposed at Rs 27.78 crore, while fire services will receive Rs 18.23 crore. A separate Rs 155.08 crore proposal under the State Disaster Management Fund covers Home Guards, Civil Defence and disaster management. The proposed Home Guard deployment has been increased to 11,500 from 8,000 during Simhastha 2016, while Civil Defence volunteers are expected to rise from 4,000 to 10,000.

Security arrangements will involve specialised equipment, vehicles, surveillance systems and crowd-management technology. Around 100 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams are expected to be required. Drone surveillance and anti-drone systems are also proposed for Ujjain and other prominent religious destinations, including Omkareshwar and Maheshwar.

Beyond the temporary arrangements required for the religious congregation, the government is planning infrastructure that can serve the city long after the event. A proposed Rs 90 crore Simhastha Experience Centre, spread over approximately 75,000 square feet, will use artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, holograms and projection mapping to showcase the region's religious and cultural heritage. Its proposed thematic zones will cover Mahakaleshwar, Samudra Manthan, the Kshipra, akhara traditions, Sandipani Ashram and Samrat Vikramaditya.

City beautification, permanent facilities, administrative accommodation and training of officials and service providers are also part of the wider programme.