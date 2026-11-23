BHOPAL: Around 200 sugarcane farmers from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district marched to the state capital on Monday, demanding Rs 600 a quintal return for their crop.

Police stopped them short of the Chief Minister's residence, and the farmers sat down outside Barkatullah University, vowing to stay put.

The marchers were headed for the CM House when police halted them near Rani Kamlapati railway station. They sat on the road under the leadership of Prateek Sharma, convenor of the Rashtriya Kisan Army.

The dispute is over what local sugar mills pay. Farmers say they are currently getting around Rs 400 a quintal, and the mills have refused to go beyond Rs 450. "We will not sell sugarcane for Rs 400," the protesters said.

Prahalad Patel of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (Mahakoshal region) said the agitation had been running in Narsinghpur for several days. A meeting between farmers and mill operators at the Narsinghpur district collectorate on Thursday, chaired by the district collector, ended without agreement. With the mills holding at Rs 450, he said, the farmers had no option but to take their protest to Bhopal.

The Rs 600 demand is aimed at the local mills. It is separate from the Centre's fair and remunerative price (FRP), which is fixed on its own.

Besides Rs 600 a quintal, the farmers want a state bonus of Rs 100 a quintal, payment within 14 days of purchase and interest on delayed payments.

They point to higher costs of fertiliser, seed, diesel, electricity, irrigation, labour and transport, and argue that sugar prices in the market are not reflected in what growers receive.

Agriculture Director Umashankar Bhargava called five farmers in for talks, but no agreement was reached. According to the farmers' leader, when the delegation asked for Rs 600, Bhargava said it was beyond his powers.

Farmers warned that the stir would grow. They said they would repeat the kind of agitation they mounted over moong procurement, and that the streets, empty for now, would fill with farmers. "The farmers who feed the country are now forced to sit on the streets," they said.

The protest follows months of unrest among Narsinghpur's cane growers. In July, thousands of farmers rallied with more than 500 tractors under the Bharatiya Kisan Union, presenting a 20-point charter that included a sugarcane policy and clearance of pending mill dues.

A separate protest at the Collectorate over unpaid dues from the Mahakaushal Sugar Mill at Bachai saw farmers describe deep financial strain, from loans taken against gold to a family's medical treatment halted for want of money.

The row comes as cane pricing is under pressure nationally. The Centre set up a committee last month, headed by Ramesh Chand, to examine farmers' demands, including cane returns and the minimum selling price of sugar.

Farmers' groups have sought a rise in that floor price from Rs 31 to Rs 50 a kg. Neighbouring Chhattisgarh raised its cane procurement price to Rs 425 a quintal for the 2025-26 crushing season after meeting a farmers' delegation.