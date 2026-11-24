BHOPAL: Nearly Rs 3.50 crore of the Rs 3.74 crore allegedly stolen in an armed robbery in Nagpur was recovered from beneath a heap of cattle fodder on an agricultural field in Dorli village of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Tuesday.
The cash, packed in three sacks, was unearthed during an interstate police operation after a team of the Nagpur Crime Branch reached the village with one of the accused, Shubham. Acting on information provided by him, the police searched the field and recovered the money.
The agricultural land reportedly belongs to Shubham’s brother-in-law, Arvind Daharwal. Investigators suspect that Shubham used the farm to conceal the stolen cash and that Daharwal may have provided space for hiding it. However, his precise role in the case is yet to be established.
According to police sources, Shubham had allegedly transported the cash to the farm around four days before its recovery and hidden it beneath a heap of fodder. The money was subsequently brought to the Dorli gram panchayat office, where the Nagpur Crime Branch team began counting the recovered currency.
The discovery of such a large amount of cash in an agricultural field sent ripples through Dorli and neighbouring villages. Local residents reportedly told the police that Shubham had arrived at his brother-in-law's house in a car and later shifted the cash to the farm.
Balaghat Superintendent of Police Malay Jain confirmed that a Maharashtra police team had conducted the recovery operation with assistance from the local police.
“The Maharashtra police team arrived in the village and seized the cash. The Balaghat Police provided the local assistance sought by them,” Jain said.
The case relates to an armed robbery reported on the night of November 18 in Nagpur's Tulsinagar area, under the jurisdiction of Shanti Nagar police station. Armed miscreants allegedly intercepted a vehicle carrying cash belonging to employees of businessman Suresh Parmar and fled with Rs 3.74 crore.
After the robbery, the suspects abandoned the vehicle in the Khairi area along Kamptee Road but escaped with the cash. The Nagpur Police subsequently launched an investigation to identify those involved and trace the stolen money.
The investigation eventually led the Crime Branch to Shubham and, based on the information provided by him, to the agricultural field in Balaghat district, several days after the robbery.
Investigators said the Nagpur Police were also likely to conduct further raids elsewhere in Balaghat district, including in the Rampayli area, where the remaining amount is suspected to be hidden.
The recovery has shifted the focus of investigators to the possible network involved in transporting and concealing the stolen cash. Police are examining whether others helped move the money across state borders and whether the brother-in-law or anyone else associated with the farm knew about its presence.
While the recovery marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation, the police are yet to establish the full chain of involvement in the robbery and the subsequent concealment of the money.