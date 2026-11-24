BHOPAL: Nearly Rs 3.50 crore of the Rs 3.74 crore allegedly stolen in an armed robbery in Nagpur was recovered from beneath a heap of cattle fodder on an agricultural field in Dorli village of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Tuesday.

The cash, packed in three sacks, was unearthed during an interstate police operation after a team of the Nagpur Crime Branch reached the village with one of the accused, Shubham. Acting on information provided by him, the police searched the field and recovered the money.

The agricultural land reportedly belongs to Shubham’s brother-in-law, Arvind Daharwal. Investigators suspect that Shubham used the farm to conceal the stolen cash and that Daharwal may have provided space for hiding it. However, his precise role in the case is yet to be established.

According to police sources, Shubham had allegedly transported the cash to the farm around four days before its recovery and hidden it beneath a heap of fodder. The money was subsequently brought to the Dorli gram panchayat office, where the Nagpur Crime Branch team began counting the recovered currency.

The discovery of such a large amount of cash in an agricultural field sent ripples through Dorli and neighbouring villages. Local residents reportedly told the police that Shubham had arrived at his brother-in-law's house in a car and later shifted the cash to the farm.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police Malay Jain confirmed that a Maharashtra police team had conducted the recovery operation with assistance from the local police.

“The Maharashtra police team arrived in the village and seized the cash. The Balaghat Police provided the local assistance sought by them,” Jain said.