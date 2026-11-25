BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday night made way for Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kashyap as the minister in-charge of Indore district, in a significant administrative change in the BJP-ruled state.

The state’s General Administration Department issued an order appointing Kashyap, the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), as the minister in-charge of Indore.

With the appointment, the industrialist-turned-BJP politician, a third-time MLA from Ratlam district in western Madhya Pradesh, will now be in charge of three districts, Rajgarh, Bhopal and Indore.

Yadav, who hails from Ujjain, had been the minister in-charge of Indore, the state’s economic capital, since August 2024.

The development came just hours after the Chief Minister met a group of Union ministers in Delhi, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The change is significant as there have previously been reports of differences between Yadav and the state’s Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, one of the prominent BJP leaders from Indore.