BHOPAL: The Samajwadi Party (SP) appears to be gaining more political mileage than the Congress from former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's Ujjain-to-Ayodhya Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, with prominent SP leaders joining the padayatra and taking charge of arrangements as it passes through Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

On November 21, a large number of red-capped SP workers welcomed the yatra in Talbehat town of Lalitpur district and made arrangements for the participants.

This came a day after SP national president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav reportedly extended support to the padayatra, which focuses on alleged theft of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Temple and allegations of vote theft.

Since then, prominent SP leaders from southern Uttar Pradesh have participated in the yatra in Lalitpur district. They include former Jhansi MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav, former UP minister Shankhlal Manjhi, Lalitpur district party chief Nepal Singh and Jyoti Singh, whom the SP named on Tuesday evening as its candidate from the Lalitpur-Sadar seat for next year's Assembly elections.

With the tussle between the Congress and the SP over seat-sharing for the 2027 UP Assembly elections intensifying in Lucknow, the coming days will indicate how the bonhomie between the two parties takes shape as the yatra travels deeper into Bundelkhand. The region has been a weak electoral ground for both parties in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

"Between November 21 and 24, while the yatra travelled through Lalitpur district in UP, it all seemed to be the Samajwadi Party's show. Not only did prominent SP leaders, including former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member Chandrapal Singh Yadav, join the yatra, but they also took care of the entire arrangements for the 900-km-plus yatra.

As per information available with us, in the coming days, Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav and SP national general secretary Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav will also participate in the yatra as it moves into Uttar Pradesh after its last halt in Madhya Pradesh at Orchha (Niwari)," Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Awanish Singh Bundela, who accompanied the yatra in Lalitpur district, told this newspaper on Wednesday.

According to a senior Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, who served as a minister in the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government, the SP stands to benefit more from the padayatra, despite its non-political nature, as the Congress faces a shortage of cadres across Uttar Pradesh, including Bundelkhand.

"For decades, the party founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav has largely been perceived as Ram Virodhi. This perception is rooted in historical events from the 1990s and shaped by ongoing political debates ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

But as the yatra, aimed at raising the issue of Ram Temple donation theft, travels through the heat and dust of UP, arousing Hindu sentiments, the SP may stand to benefit more than the Congress, owing to the comparative strength and numbers of the two opposition parties' cadres and base voters in BJP-ruled UP," the former Madhya Pradesh minister said in Bhopal.

During the three days of the yatra in Lalitpur district, before it entered Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, Digvijaya Singh thanked SP national president Akhilesh Yadav for supporting the march and recalled his association with Mulayam Singh Yadav in the early 1990s, when Singh was Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Mulayam was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Reacting to the SP's participation in the yatra and the growing differences between the two opposition parties over seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, "Since the Congress doesn't have cadres, it is reliant on the SP. Still, Singh's yatra in UP will be a damp squib."

The future course of the 900-km-plus padayatra through Bundelkhand is particularly significant, as the region has been a weak electoral ground for both opposition parties. The SP won none of the region's 19 Assembly seats in the 2017 polls and secured only three in 2022. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, however, the SP won three of the region's four seats, after losing all four in the 2019 general elections.