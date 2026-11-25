BHOPAL: A surgical plate implanted in the skull helped the Indore police identify a half-burnt body and subsequently crack the blind murder of an e-rickshaw driver.

Late on November 21, the police's Dial-112 emergency response service received information about a burnt body lying in a vacant plot opposite the Signature Heights residential apartment complex.

After an initial inspection and forensic examination, the body was sent to MY Hospital for an autopsy.

During the post-mortem examination, an X-ray revealed a metal plate in the deceased's skull, of the kind implanted during surgery. A tattoo of a hawk below the neck and traces of an erased name on the body were also found.

With the help of doctors, the police had the plate removed and seized it. Based on the unique serial number engraved on it, they contacted its manufacturer in Vadodara, Gujarat. Using the distributor list provided by the company, the police gathered information from hospitals in Indore.

Further investigation led the police to records of a surgery performed at Indore's Sri Aurobindo Hospital in 2025. With the assistance of doctors and medical staff at the prominent private hospital, the deceased was identified as Vinay alias Hariom Verma, an e-rickshaw driver residing in Chhota Bangarda.

A subsequent visit to Vinay's house on November 23 revealed that he had been missing for three days. The police also learnt that he had undergone head surgery at the private hospital under the government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), following a road accident.

After identifying the deceased, the police questioned his family members and acquaintances to ascertain who had last been seen with him. The role of Ajay, a resident of Chhota Bangarda in Indore and also an e-rickshaw driver, emerged as suspicious. Ajay was subsequently taken into custody and questioned by the police.

“During questioning, it emerged that the accused suspected the deceased (Vinay) of having an illicit relationship with his wife. Because of this suspicion, he planned to kill the deceased,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Indore) Narendra Singh Rawat said.

Rawat added that the main suspect, Ajay, had planned the murder after watching the Hindi film Drishyam. To prevent the police from tracking his location, he left his mobile phone at home before committing the murder. He took Vinay along from near his house on the pretext of buying a jacket for a young man named Sujit.

Ajay then took Vinay to his house and gave him cannabis. After Vinay came under its influence, Ajay allegedly strangled him to death with a blanket, wrapped the body in the same blanket and placed it in his e-rickshaw, covering it with a bundle of clothes.

Ajay subsequently drove around the city with the body for several hours before setting it ablaze in the vacant plot opposite Signature Heights. He also burnt the blanket and clothes to destroy evidence of the crime before returning home and going to sleep.