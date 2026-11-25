BHOPAL: Senior-most BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh and former Cabinet Minister Gopal Bhargava caused a flutter in the state’s political circles on Wednesday by announcing that he would retire from politics once the unfinished Kopra Medium Irrigation Project in his constituency was completed.

The 74-year-old, nine-time MLA from the Rehli Assembly constituency in Sagar district, has held key portfolios as a Cabinet Minister in six successive BJP governments headed by Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan between 2003 and 2023. However, he was not inducted into the present Dr Mohan Yadav-led council of ministers.

He made the announcement not at a BJP meeting but from the stage of a public event in Baleh, which falls within his constituency.

“Almost all my works have been completed, and now my target is to ensure the completion of the dam (irrigation project). Once it is complete, I’ll retire from politics. I want to usher in so much prosperity for the families of 20,000-25,000 farmers that they do not lag behind farmers in Punjab and Haryana,” Bhargava said.

While raising the issue of the stalled irrigation project, Bhargava, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha during the 15-month Congress government led by Kamal Nath, added that completing the project was extremely important for the region as well as for him personally.

His announcement at the public event, where he was the chief guest, has triggered discussions in political circles, with people interpreting it in different ways. Some have linked it to the interests of local farmers and the region’s irrigation needs, which was how Bhargava himself framed the statement on stage.

It is also being seen as a swipe by the BJP veteran at the delay in the completion of the project.

The more immediate speculation, however, concerns the 2028 Assembly elections. If Bhargava’s continuation in active politics is tied to the completion of the project, the question is whether he will contest for a tenth time from Rehli or hand over his political responsibilities before then.

Among his supporters, there is talk that he may step back from electoral politics and take up organisational work instead, a move described in political parlance as playing from the backfoot.