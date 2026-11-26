BHOPAL: A photograph showing senior Congress leader Ajay Singh alongside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a private wedding reception in Bhopal recently has left the Madhya Pradesh Congress red-faced.

The party has repeatedly attacked Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission under his leadership has failed to protect the integrity of electoral rolls.

The embarrassment deepened when the state unit rushed to stage a protest against the CEC on Wednesday, only to find that he had already left the city. The party maintained that it had been unaware of Kumar’s visit, even though Singh himself had shared a photograph from the event on social media, showing him alongside Kumar and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

The photograph, which also shows former Union Minister Tomar with the CEC at the state police officers’ mess in Bhopal, triggered a controversy. Ajay Singh, a former Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, described the meeting as a chance encounter.

“No one has made the photo viral; it has been posted on my Facebook account. I don’t know who that person was, Gyanesh Kumar or anyone else? I had gone to attend the wedding reception of DG-EOW Upendra Jain (who was the first police superintendent of my home district, Sidhi). When I reached there, the Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and some other individuals were present. The photos were subsequently clicked. I didn’t know whether it was Gyanesh Kumar or Amit Shah. We all demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar as the CEC. It was just a chance picture,” Singh said, clarifying the circumstances surrounding the photograph, which is now circulating on social media.

The photograph, along with others, was taken at Tuesday’s wedding reception of the son of Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Director General Upendra Jain at the state police officers’ mess in Bhopal. The 1991-batch IPS officer, who is reportedly in the race to become the state’s next DGP, is said to be the brother-in-law of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leaders said they learnt of Kumar’s presence in Bhopal around 4 pm on Wednesday. Youth Congress and NSUI workers quickly organised a demonstration and headed to the hotel where the CEC was believed to be staying, carrying his effigy. Sources said he had already left for the airport by the time they arrived. The protesters followed him there, but his flight had already taken off.

The workers eventually burnt Kumar’s effigy outside the Pradesh Congress Committee office.