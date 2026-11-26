BHOPAL: A photograph showing senior Congress leader Ajay Singh alongside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a private wedding reception in Bhopal recently has left the Madhya Pradesh Congress red-faced.
The party has repeatedly attacked Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission under his leadership has failed to protect the integrity of electoral rolls.
The embarrassment deepened when the state unit rushed to stage a protest against the CEC on Wednesday, only to find that he had already left the city. The party maintained that it had been unaware of Kumar’s visit, even though Singh himself had shared a photograph from the event on social media, showing him alongside Kumar and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.
The photograph, which also shows former Union Minister Tomar with the CEC at the state police officers’ mess in Bhopal, triggered a controversy. Ajay Singh, a former Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, described the meeting as a chance encounter.
“No one has made the photo viral; it has been posted on my Facebook account. I don’t know who that person was, Gyanesh Kumar or anyone else? I had gone to attend the wedding reception of DG-EOW Upendra Jain (who was the first police superintendent of my home district, Sidhi). When I reached there, the Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and some other individuals were present. The photos were subsequently clicked. I didn’t know whether it was Gyanesh Kumar or Amit Shah. We all demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar as the CEC. It was just a chance picture,” Singh said, clarifying the circumstances surrounding the photograph, which is now circulating on social media.
The photograph, along with others, was taken at Tuesday’s wedding reception of the son of Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Director General Upendra Jain at the state police officers’ mess in Bhopal. The 1991-batch IPS officer, who is reportedly in the race to become the state’s next DGP, is said to be the brother-in-law of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Congress leaders said they learnt of Kumar’s presence in Bhopal around 4 pm on Wednesday. Youth Congress and NSUI workers quickly organised a demonstration and headed to the hotel where the CEC was believed to be staying, carrying his effigy. Sources said he had already left for the airport by the time they arrived. The protesters followed him there, but his flight had already taken off.
The workers eventually burnt Kumar’s effigy outside the Pradesh Congress Committee office.
Congress spokesperson Mukesh Nayak, who attended Wednesday’s protest, admitted that the party had no advance information about the CEC’s visit. He said Kumar had come for a private function and that, had the party known about the visit, it would not have allowed him to enter Bhopal and thousands of workers would have gathered.
Nayak described the demonstration as symbolic and accused Kumar of using the Election Commission’s arbitrary functioning to push Indian democracy “into darkness”. He said the party’s fight would continue until justice was done.
Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister late Arjun Singh.
With around four decades in state politics, the 71-year-old Ajay Singh is a seven-time sitting Congress MLA from the Churhat constituency in eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, considered the Singh family’s pocket borough. He was a minister in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh led by Digvijaya Singh between 1998 and 2003. He also served as Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly twice, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2017 to 2018.
The family’s legacy returned to the spotlight this month with the release of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in which she credits late Arjun Singh as an important source of support and describes him as perhaps the wisest and most experienced among his peers.
Ajay Singh has not hesitated to criticise his own party. After the Congress failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh in June 2024, losing even the one seat it held, he blamed the party’s decline on control by one or two powerful leaders.
In October 2024, when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a new state committee, Singh objected to the inclusion of leaders he held responsible for the party’s poor showing, in a thinly veiled dig at Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. If the same people who had brought the party to this state were still calling the shots, he said, only God could save the Congress.