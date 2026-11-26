BHOPAL: Already accused in multiple cases of running drug syndicates in western India, drug lord and Dawood Ibrahim associate Salim Ismail Dola has now been charge-sheeted in a major case under the NDPS Act in Bhopal.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Dola before the court of the Special Judge (NDPS Act Cases) in Bhopal in connection with the August 2025 bust of a synthetic drug manufacturing unit in the city's Jagdishpura area.

The charge-sheet names Dola as the alleged mastermind and kingpin of the syndicate that operated the illicit manufacturing unit, which was busted on the outskirts of Bhopal in August 2025.

Ten accused have so far been arrested in the high-profile NDPS case. They hail from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and include a woman from Surat who allegedly financed the entire illicit unit under the guidance of Dola, who was operating from overseas.

The DRI busted the illegal mephedrone manufacturing facility at Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), on the outskirts of Bhopal, during the intervening night of August 15 and 16, 2025. It seized 61.20 kg of mephedrone in liquid form, reportedly valued at Rs 92 crore.

The DRI initially arrested two accused from Bhopal and five from other parts of the country, including the woman financier from Surat.

A few months later, another key accused, Mehfooz Khan, was arrested by the DRI in Mumbai for allegedly using his firm's name to procure chemicals for the illegal drug unit busted in Bhopal.

During Mehfooz's questioning, DRI officials learnt that Dola, who allegedly operated from overseas locations, including the UAE and Turkey, was the actual kingpin and mastermind of the syndicate.

The first charge-sheet in the case was filed in March 2026.

In April 2026, Dola was arrested and deported from Turkey to India in connection with multiple cases involving alleged drug syndicates, particularly in western and southern India, including Sangli, Mysore and Vadodara.

DRI officials brought Dola to Bhopal on May 31, 2026, and produced him before the competent court. He was subsequently questioned for three days. The questioning reportedly revealed that he had masterminded all aspects of the operation, including financing, sourcing chemicals and raw materials, and manufacturing the synthetic drug at the illicit unit, which had reportedly been operational for only a month before it was busted in August 2025.

On November 23, the DRI filed the supplementary charge-sheet, naming Dola as the alleged kingpin and mastermind of the racket.