BHOPAL: Powerful politicians, including former ministers, MLAs and MPs, as well as officials and institutions occupying government houses and bungalows in Madhya Pradesh's capital, reportedly owe the state government crores of rupees in unpaid rent and penalties.

Several former lawmakers and ministers have continued to occupy their allotted bungalows nearly three years after losing the Assembly elections.

With influential occupants continuing to stay in government accommodation despite no longer holding positions such as minister or MLA, or after their allotment periods have expired, the state government has initiated recovery proceedings against several politicians, officials and other individuals.

According to well-placed sources in the state government, recovery and eviction proceedings, which began in August, have so far been initiated against more than 20 individuals and institutions occupying government bungalows.

One of the politicians who reportedly owes a substantial amount in unpaid rent is former cabinet minister Mina Singh, a four-time BJP MLA from the Manpur (ST) constituency in Umaria district in northeastern Madhya Pradesh. A visit to her Bungalow No. B-27 in the upmarket 74 Bungalows area on Thursday revealed two government notices pasted on its gate.

Issued this year by the government's Sampada Sanchanalaya (Directorate of Estate) and the state Public Works Department (PWD), the notices cite the cancellation of the bungalow allotment following her cessation as a minister and seek payment of outstanding rent amounting to Rs 17.52 lakh. The PWD notice is the more recent of the two.

The former minister was not present at the bungalow. Phone calls made by TNIE seeking her response did not elicit any response.

The list of other defaulters, some of whom have been served notices, includes former ministers Arvind Singh Bhadoria and Ram Pal Singh, both of whom lost the 2023 Assembly elections as sitting BJP MLAs; former MPs Krishna Pal Yadav and L Murugan, the latter a former Union minister; and former Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

Other politicians named in the list include former minister and five-time sitting MLA Prabhuram Choudhary and local Congress leader MS Chauhan.

Choudhary, who served as a minister in the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and is currently the MLA from the Sanchi (SC) constituency in Raisen district, reportedly owes the state government Rs 17 lakh in outstanding rent. When contacted by phone on Thursday, Choudhary said, “I’m right now out of Bhopal. I will have to check the documents when I return. I’ll get back to you.”

Those served eviction and recovery notices by the concerned state government departments reportedly owe amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 32 lakh.

The bungalows and houses are spread across different parts of Bhopal, including 74 Bungalows, Shivaji Nagar, Char Imli and Civil Lines.

According to informed government sources, notices seeking recovery of outstanding rent have been issued to more than 20 occupants of government accommodation since August 2026. The total outstanding rent owed by occupants of dozens of government houses and bungalows could amount to around Rs 10 crore.

However, not all politicians have defaulted on rent payments. Some, including former ministers and ex-MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Narrotam Mishra, both prominent BJP leaders from the Gwalior-Chambal region, have paid their outstanding dues of Rs 9 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh, respectively.

Another government house with pending rent is allotted in the name of former Chief Minister late Kailash Joshi. It is currently occupied by Prakash Joshi, the former Chief Minister's elder son, who is physically challenged.

When contacted, Deepak Joshi, the former Chief Minister's younger son and a former minister, confirmed that his elder brother currently lives in the house.