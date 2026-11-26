BHOPAL: Two young entertainers, including a Mumbai-based model-actor and a Bhojpuri Birha singer from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, have triggered controversies in two neighbouring cities of western Madhya Pradesh.

While actor-model Kapil Khadiwala has reportedly accused the Indore police of demanding bribes and mistreating a web series production team during a shoot, prompting the city’s police commissioner to order a probe, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Samaj in adjoining Ujjain are up in arms against UP-based Birha singer Ruchi Yadav over a folk song that they allege insults Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Actor Kapil Khadiwala, who originally hails from Indore but is based in Mumbai, recently posted a video on social media with the caption, ‘Shame on Indore Police’.

In the video, he alleged that the production team of a web series, which had come to shoot in Indore at his request, faced harassment by the police in the Kanadiya area. He further accused the cops of demanding a bribe from the production crew.

"Owing to the harassment by the police, the shooting team abandoned the shoot midway and returned from Indore. It was at my request that the web series was being shot in Indore, but after this setback, they are now planning to shoot in some other city and not Indore," the actor alleged in the video, in which he also used harsh words for senior police officials in the city.