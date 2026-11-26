BHOPAL: Two young entertainers, including a Mumbai-based model-actor and a Bhojpuri Birha singer from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, have triggered controversies in two neighbouring cities of western Madhya Pradesh.
While actor-model Kapil Khadiwala has reportedly accused the Indore police of demanding bribes and mistreating a web series production team during a shoot, prompting the city’s police commissioner to order a probe, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Samaj in adjoining Ujjain are up in arms against UP-based Birha singer Ruchi Yadav over a folk song that they allege insults Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.
Actor Kapil Khadiwala, who originally hails from Indore but is based in Mumbai, recently posted a video on social media with the caption, ‘Shame on Indore Police’.
In the video, he alleged that the production team of a web series, which had come to shoot in Indore at his request, faced harassment by the police in the Kanadiya area. He further accused the cops of demanding a bribe from the production crew.
"Owing to the harassment by the police, the shooting team abandoned the shoot midway and returned from Indore. It was at my request that the web series was being shot in Indore, but after this setback, they are now planning to shoot in some other city and not Indore," the actor alleged in the video, in which he also used harsh words for senior police officials in the city.
According to Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Singh, "The video has come to our notice, in which the concerned individual is seen alleging police non-cooperation despite having the necessary permission. All social media posts are continuously monitored by dedicated teams at the police zone and crime branch levels. The matter is being examined. If the cops are found at fault, appropriate action will be initiated. However, if someone has deliberately distorted the facts to tarnish the police's image, preventive action will be taken against the concerned person."
Meanwhile, Indore police spokesperson and Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said the actor-model had been served a notice and his statement recorded on Wednesday.
"The actor has stated that the alleged incident did not happen with him and that he made the video based on a phone conversation with the production manager. We have now called the production manager to record his statement," he said.
In adjoining Ujjain, meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Samaj is up in arms against Pratapgarh-based Birha singer Ruchi Yadav. The members are miffed over a video in which she is seen performing in the Birha style and have alleged that she used offensive words against Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.
The organisation has demanded the harshest punishment for the singer and a separate, stricter law to prevent performers from using such language on stage. The Brahmin outfit plans to submit a memorandum to the administration and hold a peaceful demonstration.