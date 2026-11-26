BHOPAL: A young tigress died in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district after reportedly getting caught in a clutch-wire snare. The snare is suspected to have been set by poachers to catch wild boars.

While news reports put the total tiger mortalities in the state so far in 2026 at 60, the NTCA Tiger Mortality official figures for the year were 55.

The carcass was found in the Manki-Katariya forest area of the North Panna Forest Division. Officials who reached the site found a clutch wire snare wrapped tightly around the tigress's neck. Teams from the Panna Tiger Reserve and the North Forest Division have started a joint investigation.

Early findings suggest the trap had been set to catch wild boars and the tigress walked into it by accident. Officials believe the tight wire stopped her from hunting for several days, and that she eventually died of starvation.

The state forest department is treating the death as a poaching case and is trying to find the people who set the snare. Officials are also checking camera-trap records to see whether the tigress had cubs that may now be alone in the surrounding forest.

Importantly, a clutch-wire snare is a noose made from the type of cable used in vehicle clutches. It tightens as a trapped animal struggle, and each pull draws the wire deeper into the neck or limb.

Officials say this cuts off blood flow and causes deep wounds, heavy tissue damage and blood loss. An animal that cannot free itself either bleeds out or, as officials suspect here, slowly starves because it cannot hunt.

Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dube said wildlife protection in the North Panna division has seriously failed, and asked how poachers are able to work in an area next to a tiger reserve. He said poachers are operating openly near the reserve and criticised the Forest Department for not preventing such deaths. Dube called the death "murder by negligence."