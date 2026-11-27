BHOPAL: A public spat has broken out between seven-time BJP MP from Mandla Faggan Singh Kulaste and senior Madhya Pradesh bureaucrat Laxman Singh Markam over the pace of development in the tribal-dominated Mandla district and adjoining regions, with both exchanging criticism over political accountability and administrative performance.

The war of words escalated on Thursday after Kulaste, a three-time former Union Minister, took exception to remarks by Markam, Additional Secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), questioning the district’s development record and the failure of its political representatives to secure key infrastructure projects.

Reacting to Markam’s comments, Kulaste said the government did not need officials whose public statements could damage its reputation or create resentment among people.

“He should be ashamed of making such public statements. He is posted in the CM’s office and is still making remarks publicly that defame the government,” the BJP MP said.

Kulaste suggested that officials interested in entering politics should resign from their administrative positions, contest elections and seek a public mandate.

The controversy originated during Markam’s visit to Mandla on Wednesday, November 25, when he interacted with young people and villagers as part of an official tour. He reportedly raised concerns over the district’s development record, arguing that despite substantial allocations under tribal development schemes, the region had failed to translate its resources into lasting institutions, employment opportunities and essential infrastructure.

Healthcare and education infrastructure were among the key issues he flagged. Referring to medical colleges established in neighbouring districts such as Shahdol, Balaghat, Seoni and Chhindwara, Markam questioned why Mandla was yet to get one. He also pointed to the absence of a polytechnic college, saying the shortage of educational and professional institutions was limiting opportunities for local youth.

Responding to Kulaste’s criticism on Friday, Markam sought to explain the basis of his remarks and questioned the progress of the proposed medical college project.