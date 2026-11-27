BHOPAL: Teams from two government departments allegedly came under attack in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Panna districts within 24 hours.
While an Excise Department team was attacked during a raid to seize illicit liquor in Ujjain on Thursday, a Forest Department team investigating the death of a tigress was allegedly held hostage by villagers in Panna for nearly two hours on Friday.
The first incident took place in the Makdone area of Ujjain district, where an Excise Department team, acting on specific information, raided the house of a family allegedly involved in the illicit liquor trade. During the search, pouches of country-made liquor were reportedly found in a bag carried by the head of the family, Jagdish (45).
As the team began seizing the liquor, Jagdish allegedly called family members and associates, who attacked the officials and their vehicle with stones. The attackers also allegedly looted cash, a purse, identity cards and other belongings of the team, besides taking away the seized liquor.
A case was registered at Makdone police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by the sub-inspector leading the team. The two main accused, Jagdish Chauhan and his son Kuldeep, were taken into custody. Police are identifying others allegedly involved in the attack on the team, which was led by a woman officer.
In the second incident, around 650 km away in Panna district’s Bundelkhand region, a Forest Department team from the North Panna Division was surrounded by villagers and allegedly held hostage for nearly two hours.
The team had reached the Manki forest beat on Friday to investigate the death of a tigress whose carcass was found about 500 metres away on Thursday.
According to sources in the state Forest Department, the department’s Tiger Strike Force had detained five suspects early on Friday based on clues provided by sniffer and tracking dogs deployed by the Forest and Police departments.
“While the suspects were being questioned since early Friday morning at an undisclosed spot, one of our teams went to the spot where the sniffer dogs had led the investigators. The team went there along with one of the suspects for crime-scene recreation as part of the investigation. Suddenly, a mob of locals surrounded our team and forced them to release the suspect who was in custody. Despite repeated attempts, the team was not allowed to leave with the suspect. The police subsequently intervened and helped our team return with the suspect. We will soon initiate legal action through the police against those involved in the incident,” North Panna Divisional Forest Officer Dhirendra Pratap Singh told the TNIE.
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, based in Bhopal, said the lives of the forest personnel could have been in serious danger had the police not reached the spot in time.
“As per the information available with me, the forest team also faced difficulties in taking away the tigress's carcass. The post-mortem examination was conducted, and the carcass was disposed of several kilometres away. The entire incident involving the forest team on Friday is suspected to have been masterminded by local politicians and influential individuals who are behind the encroachment of forest land. I will soon write to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) in this regard,” he alleged.
The tigress was found dead in the Manki beat of the North Panna Division on Thursday. The animal reportedly died after getting caught in a clutch-wire snare, suspected to have been laid by poachers to trap wild boars.