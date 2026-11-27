BHOPAL: Teams from two government departments allegedly came under attack in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Panna districts within 24 hours.

While an Excise Department team was attacked during a raid to seize illicit liquor in Ujjain on Thursday, a Forest Department team investigating the death of a tigress was allegedly held hostage by villagers in Panna for nearly two hours on Friday.

The first incident took place in the Makdone area of Ujjain district, where an Excise Department team, acting on specific information, raided the house of a family allegedly involved in the illicit liquor trade. During the search, pouches of country-made liquor were reportedly found in a bag carried by the head of the family, Jagdish (45).

As the team began seizing the liquor, Jagdish allegedly called family members and associates, who attacked the officials and their vehicle with stones. The attackers also allegedly looted cash, a purse, identity cards and other belongings of the team, besides taking away the seized liquor.

A case was registered at Makdone police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by the sub-inspector leading the team. The two main accused, Jagdish Chauhan and his son Kuldeep, were taken into custody. Police are identifying others allegedly involved in the attack on the team, which was led by a woman officer.

In the second incident, around 650 km away in Panna district’s Bundelkhand region, a Forest Department team from the North Panna Division was surrounded by villagers and allegedly held hostage for nearly two hours.

The team had reached the Manki forest beat on Friday to investigate the death of a tigress whose carcass was found about 500 metres away on Thursday.

According to sources in the state Forest Department, the department’s Tiger Strike Force had detained five suspects early on Friday based on clues provided by sniffer and tracking dogs deployed by the Forest and Police departments.