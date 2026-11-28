BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has pulled up the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) after the district police failed to provide an escort for a cancer patient lodged in Gwalior Central Jail, causing him to miss a scheduled follow-up appointment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Between March 10 and November 3 this year, the jail wrote to the district police 34 times seeking an escort to take the inmate, Narhari, to AIIMS. Thirty-one of the letters went unanswered, resulting in Narhari missing a follow-up appointment scheduled by his doctors months earlier. In a strongly worded order, the Gwalior Bench of the High Court questioned not only the personnel who sat on the file but also the DGP.

Narhari was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi. After examining him on December 4, 2025, doctors asked him to return on March 12, 2026. The jail sought an escort from the Police Lines ahead of the appointment, but none was assigned, forcing him to miss it. Doctors at Jayarogya Hospital (JAH) in Gwalior subsequently referred him back to AIIMS-Delhi for further examination and treatment.

A preliminary inquiry found that the letters had reached the Police Lines, but constable Devendra Bhadoria had failed to forward the file, while Reserve Inspector (RI) Ranjeet Singh Sikarwar had failed to discharge his duties. The RI responded to only three of the 34 requisitions. Gwalior SSP Dharmveer admitted before the court that all 34 letters were in the RI's records.

On November 26, the SSP suspended both men and attached them to the Police Lines. The Additional SP (Rural) has been given seven days to complete a detailed inquiry, although an affidavit filed earlier by Dy SP (Line) Chetan Singh Baghel had sought a month to complete the preliminary probe.