BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has pulled up the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) after the district police failed to provide an escort for a cancer patient lodged in Gwalior Central Jail, causing him to miss a scheduled follow-up appointment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.
Between March 10 and November 3 this year, the jail wrote to the district police 34 times seeking an escort to take the inmate, Narhari, to AIIMS. Thirty-one of the letters went unanswered, resulting in Narhari missing a follow-up appointment scheduled by his doctors months earlier. In a strongly worded order, the Gwalior Bench of the High Court questioned not only the personnel who sat on the file but also the DGP.
Narhari was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi. After examining him on December 4, 2025, doctors asked him to return on March 12, 2026. The jail sought an escort from the Police Lines ahead of the appointment, but none was assigned, forcing him to miss it. Doctors at Jayarogya Hospital (JAH) in Gwalior subsequently referred him back to AIIMS-Delhi for further examination and treatment.
A preliminary inquiry found that the letters had reached the Police Lines, but constable Devendra Bhadoria had failed to forward the file, while Reserve Inspector (RI) Ranjeet Singh Sikarwar had failed to discharge his duties. The RI responded to only three of the 34 requisitions. Gwalior SSP Dharmveer admitted before the court that all 34 letters were in the RI's records.
On November 26, the SSP suspended both men and attached them to the Police Lines. The Additional SP (Rural) has been given seven days to complete a detailed inquiry, although an affidavit filed earlier by Dy SP (Line) Chetan Singh Baghel had sought a month to complete the preliminary probe.
The issue came up during the hearing of a criminal appeal (CRA-3287-2024) filed by Ramjeet alias Ramjilal and others, in which a bail application was pending. The division bench of Justices GS Ahluwalia and Anuradha Shukla had sought comments from the police leadership.
Comments filed on behalf of DGP Kailash Makwana stated that no inference of apathy could be drawn against the department. They also argued that since the bail plea arose in a criminal appeal, the question of a prisoner's life and liberty did not arise. The bench noted that the comments bore neither the DGP's signature nor an accompanying affidavit.
When the court considered issuing notice to the DGP, the SSP said the in-charge DIG and other senior officers had verified the records but had not informed the DGP about the 31 unanswered requisitions. The comments submitted to the DGP, he added, had been approved by him.
The bench was unconvinced. It reasoned that had the DGP verified the facts, the SSP would have had no reason to order a preliminary inquiry. Either the DGP knew the correct position or he had certified his department's sincerity without verifying the facts. The court held that the DGP was trying to shield his officers and that the camouflaging was happening under his guidance and knowledge. It remarked that senior officials showed no respect for prisoners' life and liberty or the law, and were turning the department into an "unruly horse".
The SSP told the court that he had been undergoing training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad from October 26 to November 20 and had resumed charge on November 21. On November 24, he said, he directed officers to place the complete inquiry findings and records before him. In his affidavit, he said he had not been fully briefed, tendered an unconditional apology for any inadvertent lapse and sought leniency.
The bench rejected the explanation, noting that all material facts had already been set out in its earlier orders. However, it recorded his undertaking that the suspensions would not be revoked until the departmental inquiry was completed. The SSP's reply also stated that instructions had been sought from the DGP on the alleged suppression of facts in reports sent to police headquarters, which is now seeking explanations from the officers concerned.
The order also flagged the handling of documents by the Additional Advocate General's (AAG) office. The DGP's comments, shown to the court on November 16 with an assurance that they would be filed the same day, were submitted only on November 23. A compliance report shown to the bench and cleared for filing on November 25 was also withheld.
When the bench could not find the report on the High Court's ERP portal, it examined the physical file. It found that Mohd Sabir, a substitute Reader, had struck out the permission granted by regular Reader Hariom Sharma and granted fresh permission on November 26 without the court's approval. Holding that a document becomes a public document once it is shown to the court and permitted for filing, the bench issued a show-cause notice to Sabir, who sought a week to respond. It warned the AAG's office against retaining documents after obtaining permission to file them.
A copy of the order has been sent to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. The case will be heard next on December 2, with the cancer patient's delayed treatment remaining at the heart of the matter.