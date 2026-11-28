BHOAPL: While the BJP-led NDA is working nationally to garner cross-party support for the passage of the constitutional amendment linking delimitation with 33% women's reservation, the opposition Congress has begun scouting for winnable women candidates for next year's local body elections and the 2028 Assembly polls.

On December 2, the Madhya Pradesh Congress will organise a training workshop in Bhopal, which will be attended by around 500 women from across the state, including sitting MLAs, local body representatives and prominent candidates who lost the previous elections. The participants have been selected after a detailed screening of their profiles, grassroots connect, electoral performance and social media popularity. They were shortlisted from names recommended by district units.

According to a senior state Congress organisational leader, the workshop aims to chart the participants' future course of action and outline the grassroots activities the party expects them to undertake. It will also play a key role in identifying potential candidates, particularly if the proposed amendment linking delimitation with 33% women's reservation is passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament in the coming days.

"The December 2 training workshop will be the building block or starting point for zeroing in on the best and most winnable women candidates for next year's local body and mayoral polls, as well as the Vidhan Sabha elections in late 2028," a senior MP Congress organisational leader told The New Indian Express on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting of Vidhan Sabha Prabharis (in-charges) of all 230 Assembly constituencies in Bhopal.

Saturday's meeting of the 230 Assembly constituency in-charges was chaired by AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Harish Chaudhary and state Congress president Jitu Patwari. The December 2 workshop is also likely to be attended by former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur and Chhattisgarh Mahila Congress chief Sangita Sinha, besides the two MP Congress organisational leaders who chaired Saturday's two-hour meeting.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly currently has 27 women MLAs, including 21 from the ruling BJP and six from the opposition Congress. The Congress has only one woman mayor, Gwalior Mayor Shobha Sikarwar, who hails from a family with a BJP background.

If Parliament passes the proposed constitutional amendment linking delimitation with 33% women's reservation, the number of Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh is projected to increase from 29 to 44, of which 15 would be reserved for women. Similarly, the number of Assembly seats is likely to rise from 230 to 345, with 114 reserved for women.