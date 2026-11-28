BHOPAL: A complaint lodged by the staff of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has flagged alleged security and protocol lapses at Bhopal airport during the minister’s departure for Delhi on November 23.

In a written communication to the private secretary of the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Chouhan’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Bhupendra Singh Paraste, highlighted alleged mismanagement, inadequate coordination and violations of prescribed security and boarding procedures.

The complaint alleged that the IndiGo airline changed the minister’s seat without prior intimation and accommodated him in a different seat. The revised seating arrangement was reportedly not communicated in advance either to the minister’s office or the concerned protocol officer, causing avoidable inconvenience.

It also questioned the absence of senior airport officials when the minister arrived at the airport. According to Paraste, the terminal manager and protocol staff were unavailable, creating difficulties in receiving the minister and handling his luggage.

The communication further raised concerns over alleged irregularities during security checks and boarding. It claimed that some passengers accompanying the minister were stopped and questioned, resulting in unnecessary delays in the security and boarding process.

The complaint also alleged violations of established security and boarding protocols. It specifically mentioned that duty manager Siddharth Yadav was frequently unavailable at his designated location, leaving junior employees to handle responsibilities in his absence.

Chouhan’s staff has sought intervention and appropriate action from the concerned authorities, arguing that such lapses could undermine established protocol and coordination arrangements for senior government functionaries.