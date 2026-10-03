Shah targets Congress over milk production, says top five producers are BJP-ruled states

BHOPAL: Highlighting the role of BJP-ruled states in helping India retain the world leadership in milk production, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition Congress on the issue, accusing the grand old party of indulging in rallies and protests only to spread negativity.

“India is the world leader in milk production, the five top states in the country, when it comes to milk production, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra are all BJP ruled states, there is no entry of any Congress-ruled state when it comes to being on top milk producing states. In Congress rule, the governance doesn’t bother about the betterment of livestock farmers. The Congress only works at rallies and protests only to spread negativity,” Shah said while addressing a large gathering of Gaupalaks (dairy farmers) of central and northern MP at Bhopal’s BHEL Dusshera Ground on Saturday.

“The statistics speaks volumes about what the successive Congress government did for milk production and dairy farmers in their decades long rule and what the BJP government-led by Narendra Modi did on the same front within a decade only. The milk production which stood at 14.60 crore tonnes per day till 2014-15 grew exponentially to 25 crore tonnes in 2024-25. The per capital milk availability in the country jumped by 58% to 485 gram daily in 2024-25,” Shah said.

“Under the White Revolution 2.0 which was launched by the ministry of cooperation two years back, 75,000 new cooperative dairies will be built in villages, out of which maximum will be in MP only. Further, 46,000 existing cooperative dairies will be strengthened under the White Revolution 2.0,” he announced.

While assuring the Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav all possible central assistance to enable the State achieve the target of 50 lakh litres milk production and collection daily over the next three years, for becoming India’s milk capital, the union minister said, “We’ll work with shoulder to shoulder to help you (MP CM) in achieving this difficult but not impossible dream.”

“I had sought 50 acres land from the MP CM, he has given in principal approval. The land will be utilised for breed improvement program for cattle and buffaloes. After improving the breeds, the cows will not fall ill, will give more milk, indigenous breeds will also be conserved and promoted, and with sex-sorted semen, there will never be a male calf, only female calves will be born. Such an arrangement will be established. These modern systems will enable MP to enhance its daily milk production and collection to 50 lakh litres per day within the next three years. It is being done in Gujarat and other states, so it will be done in MP as well.”