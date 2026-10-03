Shah targets Congress over milk production, says top five producers are BJP-ruled states

BHOPAL: Highlighting the role of BJP-ruled states in helping India retain the world leadership in milk production, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition Congress on the issue, accusing the grand old party of indulging in rallies and protests only to spread negativity.
“India is the world leader in milk production, the five top states in the country, when it comes to milk production, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra are all BJP ruled states, there is no entry of any Congress-ruled state when it comes to being on top milk producing states. In Congress rule, the governance doesn’t bother about the betterment of livestock farmers. The Congress only works at rallies and protests only to spread negativity,” Shah said while addressing a large gathering of Gaupalaks (dairy farmers) of central and northern MP at Bhopal’s BHEL Dusshera Ground on Saturday.
“The statistics speaks volumes about what the successive Congress government did for milk production and dairy farmers in their decades long rule and what the BJP government-led by Narendra Modi did on the same front within a decade only. The milk production which stood at 14.60 crore tonnes per day till 2014-15 grew exponentially to 25 crore tonnes in 2024-25. The per capital milk availability in the country jumped by 58% to 485 gram daily in 2024-25,” Shah said.
“Under the White Revolution 2.0 which was launched by the ministry of cooperation two years back, 75,000 new cooperative dairies will be built in villages, out of which maximum will be in MP only. Further, 46,000 existing cooperative dairies will be strengthened under the White Revolution 2.0,” he announced.
While assuring the Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav all possible central assistance to enable the State achieve the target of 50 lakh litres milk production and collection daily over the next three years, for becoming India’s milk capital, the union minister said, “We’ll work with shoulder to shoulder to help you (MP CM) in achieving this difficult but not impossible dream.”
“I had sought 50 acres land from the MP CM, he has given in principal approval. The land will be utilised for breed improvement program for cattle and buffaloes. After improving the breeds, the cows will not fall ill, will give more milk, indigenous breeds will also be conserved and promoted, and with sex-sorted semen, there will never be a male calf, only female calves will be born. Such an arrangement will be established. These modern systems will enable MP to enhance its daily milk production and collection to 50 lakh litres per day within the next three years. It is being done in Gujarat and other states, so it will be done in MP as well.”
Before addressing the mega conference of the Gaupalaks (dairy farmers), Shah virtually performed the Bhoomi Pujan of milk processing plant, to come up in Ujjain at a cost of Rs 255 crore, having a capacity of processing 3 lakh litres milk daily. He inaugurated a dairy products plant in Bhopal with a capacity of 40,000 litres per day at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore, a state-level, state-of-the-art central laboratory in Bhopal built at a cost of Rs 12.42 crore was also inaugurated. Further the work of strengthening a mini dairy plant in Shivpuri, at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore was inaugurated.
These projects will expand milk processing and dairy infrastructure in the state. At the same time, employment and self-employment opportunities will also be created.
Addressing the event, the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav said, “Milk cooperatives will be established in villages where there are currently no milk cooperatives. The target is to increase milk collection and collection to 50 lakh litres per day. There are 6 milk unions operating in the state. Their better performance, transparent policies and dairy value chain will be strengthened. The state has more than 60 million livestock, but milk production capacity is low due to the lack of improved breeds. Compared to Gujarat, there is a need to increase the number of improved-breed animals in Madhya Pradesh.”
“The number of improved-breed cows such as Gir and Sahiwal and high-yielding animals will be increased. Emphasis will be placed on increasing milk production through improved-breed cows in cow shelters. Vrindavan Villages are being developed in each of the 313 development blocks in the state,” Yadav said, while announcing that competitions for improved-breed animals will be organized in the Vrindavan villages of every block.
“The Gaupalak securing first place in the competition will receive a prize of Rs One lakh, the second-place winner Rs 50,000 and the third-place winner Rs 25,0000.”
He also announced to add another 168 cow ambulances to the existing fleet of 406. “Animal fairs will be organized on a large scale in the state.”