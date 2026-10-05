Five cubs born at Kuno, marking start of Botswanan cheetah lineage in India

BHOPAL: Marking a significant chapter in the ongoing journey to reintroduce, stabilise and multiply the cheetah population under the country’s ambitious Project Cheetah, the birth of five cubs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Monday has heralded the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India.

The 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah KJP21 — the daughter of Namibian cheetahs Pawan, also known as Oban, and Siyaya, also known as Jwala — gave birth to five healthy cubs in a secure enclosure, where she had been shifted a few days earlier after the tracking team detected her pregnancy in the free-ranging forests.

KJP21 became the third Indian-born female to give birth to cubs at Kuno National Park, after Mukhi, also Jwala’s daughter and the first Indian-born female to successfully raise cubs, and KGP12, which has delivered two litters so far. The birth of the five cubs on Monday also marked the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah, adding a new genetic lineage to the country’s growing cheetah population.