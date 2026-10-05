Rahul Gandhi seeks more teacher vacancies in MP; Mohan Yadav takes swipe over Balaghat visit

BHOPAL: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding an increase in the number of posts in the state’s teacher recruitment drive.

Hours after the letter, dated September 29, became public on Monday, Yadav took an indirect swipe at Gandhi’s recent visit to Balaghat, saying Congress leaders were visiting the district now that the BJP government had eliminated Naxal activity.

In his letter, Gandhi raised the issue of vacancies in government schools, saying more than one lakh teaching posts were lying vacant and that this was directly affecting children’s education. He urged the state government to increase the number of posts in the 2025 Class 2 and Class 3 teacher recruitment drives and begin the second round of counselling without delay.

Gandhi said aspiring teachers had raised the issue of increasing vacancies during his “Chhatron Ki Goonj” interaction in Indore last month.

According to Gandhi, more than one lakh teaching positions are vacant in Madhya Pradesh’s government schools. Despite this, the 2025 recruitment drive has announced only 13,089 posts for Class 3 and 10,800 for Class 2, he said.