MP CM Mohan Yadav declares 2027 ‘Year of Youth’, announces 12 medical colleges, universities

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav made a series of youth-centric announcements while addressing the CM Youth Conclave 2026 at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground on Tuesday.

Announcing that 2027 would be observed as ‘Yuva Varsh’ (Year of Youth), Yadav said a new system would be introduced to conduct two Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examinations annually. So far, the MPPSC has conducted only one examination each year.

He also announced 12 new medical colleges and 12 new universities in the state, with a focus on employment-oriented and skill-based courses.

Responding to questions from youngsters at the conclave, Yadav announced that one lakh youths would be covered under the state’s skill development programme. A dedicated portal for the Year of Youth 2027 will also be launched to invite ideas and suggestions from young people, with the government considering suitable proposals for implementation.

Free coaching for competitive examinations will be provided at government colleges in all districts. A dedicated agency will be engaged to strengthen campus placements and connect students with employment opportunities. Postgraduate female students will also be brought under the Gaon Ki Beti and Pratibha Kiran schemes.