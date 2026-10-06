MP CM Mohan Yadav declares 2027 ‘Year of Youth’, announces 12 medical colleges, universities

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav made a series of youth-centric announcements while addressing the CM Youth Conclave 2026 at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground on Tuesday.
Announcing that 2027 would be observed as ‘Yuva Varsh’ (Year of Youth), Yadav said a new system would be introduced to conduct two Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examinations annually. So far, the MPPSC has conducted only one examination each year.
He also announced 12 new medical colleges and 12 new universities in the state, with a focus on employment-oriented and skill-based courses.
Responding to questions from youngsters at the conclave, Yadav announced that one lakh youths would be covered under the state’s skill development programme. A dedicated portal for the Year of Youth 2027 will also be launched to invite ideas and suggestions from young people, with the government considering suitable proposals for implementation.
Free coaching for competitive examinations will be provided at government colleges in all districts. A dedicated agency will be engaged to strengthen campus placements and connect students with employment opportunities. Postgraduate female students will also be brought under the Gaon Ki Beti and Pratibha Kiran schemes.
“All government colleges will have advanced Artificial Intelligence and computing laboratories. To promote research in higher education, the monthly financial assistance for research scholars will be increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000,” Yadav said.
To encourage innovative start-up ideas among young people, Yadav announced the establishment of a Rs 5-crore state-level Idea Fund. Research will also be promoted at the university level. As many as 500 new National Service Scheme units will be established in the state, while hostels for working women will be constructed in every division.
Yadav interacted with students informally, walking among them on the ramp and engaging directly with young participants. He invited students to the stage and discussed their dreams, aspirations and expectations from the state government. Responding to their questions, he outlined the government’s efforts in agriculture, AI and start-ups, sports, Indian traditions, infrastructure and combating drug abuse.
On artificial intelligence and start-ups, Yadav said an AI and Knowledge City was being developed in Bhopal, while work on a Science City was under way in Ujjain. Semiconductor development and innovation were also being promoted, with grants of up to Rs 5 lakh available for youth start-ups.
On sports, Yadav said a world-class sports complex had been developed in Bhopal and that Madhya Pradesh athletes training there had won 11 medals at the Asian Games, including five gold medals. Sports has also been introduced as a course in higher education, with sports coaches appointed in colleges. Sports stadiums are being developed across all 230 Assembly constituencies.
During the conclave, Yadav also visited stalls featuring exhibits on mental health, yoga, career guidance, Indian knowledge traditions, skill development, AYUSH and innovation-led entrepreneurship.
The conclave also featured musical performances by youth icon and playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and music band Kabir Café. During the programme, Yadav met the AI robot ‘Buddy’, shook hands with it and walked alongside it.
Students attempting to cross the barricades during Nautiyal’s performance had a noisy scuffle with on-duty police personnel, videos of which later went viral.
Yadav also launched registration for the Madhya Pradesh Seva First Innovation Challenge under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026. A short film on Madhya Pradesh’s industries and Viksit Bharat@2047 was screened, along with a rock-style video presentation titled “Dr Mohan Yadav Ke Sang–Badlav Ke Rang”.