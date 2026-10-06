Shed ego, focus on education, healthcare and jobs for deprived: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: “Shed the ego that you are reforming society or cultivating values among the uncultured. Instead, focus on addressing the basic needs of the deprived by providing them with education, healthcare and employment,” RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday in tribal-dominated Balaghat district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering in Karanja village after inaugurating the Smriti Bhawan and Balasaheb Deoras Eye Hospital. Karanja is the ancestral village of Balasaheb Deoras, the third chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and his elder brother and senior pracharak, Bhaurao Deoras.

The RSS chief delivered a strong message on the need to focus on empowering deprived communities rather than approaching social service with a sense of superiority.

“Do not harbour the ego that you are reforming society or cultivating values among the uncultured people of society. Work for people who have been living in poverty for a long time, who are deprived of education and employment and who have not been receiving adequate healthcare. Fulfil their needs and empower them. Once they become capable, everything else will happen on its own. Once the deprived become capable, you will see that they move ahead better than you,” he said.

This was the second time in 18 days that Bhagwat had cautioned against ahankar (ego and arrogance). On September 18, while addressing the Yuva Dharma Sansad in Ujjain, he had said that a person driven by arrogance often develops the misconception that everything is under their control and should happen according to their wishes.

“Whether you believe it or not, the sun will rise and set; it will happen that way. A person who acts out of ahankar, believing that everything is under their control because of their ego, carries the misconception that everything should happen according to their own will. But that is not so,” he had said.