MP’s Durgavati Tiger reserve first to host African cheetahs under Project Cheetah

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s largest tiger reserve, Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR), became the first tiger reserve in the country to become home to African cheetahs under the ambitious Project Cheetah on Wednesday.

As state Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav released two Botswanan cheetahs — male Vyom and female Neera — into soft-release bomas (SRBs), VDTR in the state’s Bundelkhand region became the third home to cheetahs in the country and the third in Madhya Pradesh, after Kuno National Park (KNP) in northern MP and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in western MP.

While African and Indian-born cheetahs are already cohabiting with leopards in the free-ranging forests of KNP, the first home of African cheetahs in India, this will be the first time they will share a habitat with two other major co-predators — tigers and leopards. Once the cheetahs are released from the SRBs into the wilds of VDTR, they will also encounter wolves, another co-predator found in substantial numbers in MP’s largest tiger reserve.

Spread across more than 2,300 sq km in three districts — Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur — VDTR is home to around 30 tigers and 40 leopards, besides a substantial population of Indian grey wolves and dholes (Asiatic wild dogs).

The two Botswanan cheetahs shifted from KNP to VDTR on Wednesday will be joined by two more cheetahs at the same tiger reserve next month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced at the wildlife event. The cheetah infrastructure created at VDTR’s Muhali Range currently has five SRBs, each capable of housing one cheetah.