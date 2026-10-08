PG doctor shoots ex-girlfriend, cousin after argument over her engagement in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A PG doctor stormed into his ex-girlfriend’s home with a pistol and opened fire, leaving her injured in Bhopal’s Gandhinagar area.

Around 11 pm, Dr Naveen Ruhela, who also reportedly runs a private clinic, allegedly arrived at the Patanjali complex in Abbas Nagar to win back the 28-year-old woman doctor—his batchmate from Surat, Gujarat—at a private medical college in Bhopal. The two had lived together for nearly four years before parting ways six months ago.

Police say an argument erupted over the female doctor getting engaged in Gujarat recently, and the accused shot at her. The bullet grazed her forehead, a hair’s breadth from fatal.

When her cousin brother rushed in to save her, a second shot allegedly tore across his stomach and chest, leaving the woman and her cousin injured. Both victims were rushed to hospital and later discharged.

Soon after, the accused attempted to end his own life by hanging from the ceiling at his residence in the multi-storied building. A neighbour spotted him and rescued him.

Wanted to win her back

Dr Naveen Ruhela, who reportedly runs a private clinic, allegedly arrived at the Patanjali complex in Abbas Nagar to win back the 28-year-old woman doctor. Police say an argument erupted over the female doctor getting engaged in Gujarat, and the accused shot at her.