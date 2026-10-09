MP cancels five trains to Delhi ahead of CJP protest; students detained en route

BHOPAL: At least five trains bound for the national capital from different parts of Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled, while several students travelling to Delhi to participate in Saturday’s CJP protest have reportedly been detained in the BJP-ruled state.

The five trains reportedly cancelled ahead of the protest in Delhi include the 20155 Dr Ambedkar Nagar–New Delhi Express, Indore–Hazrat Nizamuddin/New Delhi Special Express, Sabarmati–New Delhi Express, which passes through Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakoshal Express and Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express.

Meanwhile, at least 14 students from Pune, Maharashtra, including two women, who were travelling to Delhi by the Goa Express to participate in Saturday’s protest, were taken off the train at Itarsi railway station in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening.

The 14 students, who are reportedly associated with the All India Students Federation (AISF), were detained under Section 172 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with persons required to comply with lawful directions issued by the police. They were subsequently taken to a private hotel-cum-resort, according to informed police sources.